Bell County, TX

KCEN

Record turnout at Central Texas polls during early voting

CENTRAL, Texas — As the race for governor continues, Central Texans have made their way out to the polls in record numbers. Early voting only began four days ago and with 12 days left until the Nov. eighth election, thousands of people have already voted in both Bell and McLennan County.
everythinglubbock.com

Turnout tracker: How many people have voted in the Texas races?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With early voting underway, EverythingLubbock.com’s affiliate, KXAN, is keeping track of how many Texans have voted in the Nov. 8 general election. From Congressional seats to school board races and city propositions, voters will be choosing between an array of candidates and making decisions about several local issues.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote

HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

McLennan County GOP: O'Rourke violated campaign law at Waco stop

Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor, broke state election law when he used amplification to campaign near a Waco early vote center, McLennan County Republicans said Wednesday in a complaint to local officials. O’Rourke appeared at about 10 a.m. Wednesday to speak to supporters at the former Paul...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Outlier poll shows closer race between O’Rourke and Abbott

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A poll released Sunday shows a tighter race for Governor, countering other statewide polls that have shown a growing lead for incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll from Beacon Research shows Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke narrowing to 3 points amongst registered Texas voters. It comes a day before Texans will […]
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

How '3 pieces of bacon' in Texas could change national politics

DALLAS — They are shaped like three pieces of bacon. And one of the country’s most sought after political consultants who’s worked in Texas politics for more than 30 years says the results in those South Texas congressional districts could alter the national political landscape. While Chuck...
TEXAS STATE
ProPublica

Greg Abbott’s Executive Power Play

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has consolidated power like none before him, at times circumventing the GOP-controlled Legislature and overriding local officials. A flurry of executive measures has solidified his base and raised his national profile.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Yes, That Was a Bison Running Around Loose in Belton, Texas

If you saw a bison Tuesday afternoon around downtown Belton, Texas, you weren't imagining it. Even though it was like a scene from the Wild West, no one was filming a movie. With some help from a few Central Texas cowboys on horseback, authorities were able to corral, tranquilize, and capture a bison - without injury to anyone, including the animal on the loose.
BELTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Abbott activates resources ahead of storm across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding forecasted to move across the state this week. “The State of Texas is working closely with local emergency management officials to ensure our communities have access to critical resources...
TEXAS STATE

