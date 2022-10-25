Read full article on original website
Related
Record turnout at Central Texas polls during early voting
CENTRAL, Texas — As the race for governor continues, Central Texans have made their way out to the polls in record numbers. Early voting only began four days ago and with 12 days left until the Nov. eighth election, thousands of people have already voted in both Bell and McLennan County.
KWTX
O’Rourke visits Central Texas polling sites to rally supporters during early voting period
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With early voting starting this past Monday and election day a little less than two weeks away, democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke made his way around Central Texas polling sites today to galvanize supporters ahead of November 8th. Some of his stops included the Waco Multi-Purpose...
everythinglubbock.com
Turnout tracker: How many people have voted in the Texas races?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With early voting underway, EverythingLubbock.com’s affiliate, KXAN, is keeping track of how many Texans have voted in the Nov. 8 general election. From Congressional seats to school board races and city propositions, voters will be choosing between an array of candidates and making decisions about several local issues.
Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote
HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
WacoTrib.com
McLennan County GOP: O'Rourke violated campaign law at Waco stop
Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor, broke state election law when he used amplification to campaign near a Waco early vote center, McLennan County Republicans said Wednesday in a complaint to local officials. O’Rourke appeared at about 10 a.m. Wednesday to speak to supporters at the former Paul...
Williamson County man says daughter wasn’t showing up as registered voter despite her registering
Williamson County voter Bobby Knight said he was eager to sign his daughter up to vote, but when they arrived at a polling location on Monday, they were shocked to find out her name was not showing up.
Williamson County voters: Some things to know before early voting
Williamson County elections include school board races, county commissioners, judge and a series of propositions.
Outlier poll shows closer race between O’Rourke and Abbott
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A poll released Sunday shows a tighter race for Governor, countering other statewide polls that have shown a growing lead for incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll from Beacon Research shows Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke narrowing to 3 points amongst registered Texas voters. It comes a day before Texans will […]
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
KSAT 12
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
KHOU
How '3 pieces of bacon' in Texas could change national politics
DALLAS — They are shaped like three pieces of bacon. And one of the country’s most sought after political consultants who’s worked in Texas politics for more than 30 years says the results in those South Texas congressional districts could alter the national political landscape. While Chuck...
Gilmer Mirror
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
“Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives
Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.
Greg Abbott’s Executive Power Play
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has consolidated power like none before him, at times circumventing the GOP-controlled Legislature and overriding local officials. A flurry of executive measures has solidified his base and raised his national profile.
Why you should care about Texas’ Lt. Governor race
Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for the second time.
KXAN
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
(KXAN) – When you think of the heart of Texas, you may think of its political center, Austin. Or maybe it’s the state’s largest city, Houston. Or maybe a more central location like Brady or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas’ population isn’t exactly close to any of these.
Yes, That Was a Bison Running Around Loose in Belton, Texas
If you saw a bison Tuesday afternoon around downtown Belton, Texas, you weren't imagining it. Even though it was like a scene from the Wild West, no one was filming a movie. With some help from a few Central Texas cowboys on horseback, authorities were able to corral, tranquilize, and capture a bison - without injury to anyone, including the animal on the loose.
When voting, be sure to abide by the dress code
Believe it or not, there is a dress code of sorts at the polling place – specifically, within 100 feet of it. “Inside that zone, you cannot electioneer,” says Sam Taylor with the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
everythinglubbock.com
Abbott activates resources ahead of storm across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding forecasted to move across the state this week. “The State of Texas is working closely with local emergency management officials to ensure our communities have access to critical resources...
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
Comments / 0