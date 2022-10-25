Crash suspect faces DUI charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged Monday, October 24 in court.

Zachary Rogers appeared in court for the second time, now facing ten felony charges

Including eight counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Police say Rogers pulled over on the side of Airport Loop in a Nissan Pathfinder on October 19 when he suddenly pulled out, attempting to make a U-turn and crashing with a Honda motorcycle.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and then flown to a Phoenix area hospital in serious condition.

His current condition is not known at this time.

Rogers is out of custody on a bond of $60,000.

“Your bond was set at 60 thousand dollars. You posted that bond. What I want to do council is in addition to the bond that was previously set, I want the defendant to report to the probation department and be supervised by pre-trial services," said Judge Yolanda Torok of Yuma County Justice Court.

Rogers’s next court appearance is set for next month.

Keep in mind this is still an ongoing investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information regarding this case to call the police or dial 78-Crime to remain anonymous.

