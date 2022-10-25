Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Prairie blazing star
It appears Emporia will end October well below normal in precipitation. But there could be m…
KVOE
Van fire stopped before extending to Emporia restaurant
A van fire nearly became a much larger incident Tuesday evening. Fire developed in a power washing van just north of Ichiban Asian Fusion Bistro, 1430 Industrial, around 6 pm. Emporia Fire knocked down the fire before it extended to the restaurant, although some paint melted. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief...
Emporia gazette.com
Joe Francis Hallowell
Joe Francis Hallowell of Emporia, Kansas, died at his home on October 24, 2022. He was 77 years old. Joe was born on December 17, 1944 in Wichita, Kansas. He was a graduate from Belleville High School in Belleville, Kansas. Joe was a veteran of the United States Army, and a member of Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion. Prior to retirement, he was employed at Detroit Diesel where he worked for ten years.
Emporia gazette.com
Post No. 5 celebrates 102 years in Emporia
Soups, bread, cake and one really big block of cheese helped American Legion members celebrate the 102nd birthday of Post No. 5 Tuesday evening. Post Commander Clay Childs said the local American Legion was first chartered on Oct. 1, 1920. The Emporia Legion was originally named Homer J. Ball Post No. 5 after the first local casualty of World War I. The post was renamed Ball-McColm Post No. 5 in 1948. John Edwin McColm was the first Emporia casualty of WWII.
Emporia gazette.com
Elizabeth Jean Nail
Of Wilbur and Mildred (Heffron) Catholic Church. He died on July 30, 2005, in Emporia. Malinowsky and husband Sam of Manhattan, Kansas, Keri. Nail and husband Jeff Hardesty of Scottsdale, Arizona, and. Leslie Nail of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Brent (Katie) Sigman, Amanda (Whitney) Panneton, Adam (Brohgan) Dieker, and Ben Schaeffer;...
Emporia gazette.com
Patricia Neufeld
Memorial services for Patricia Neufeld will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia, Kansas, on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Cremation has occurred. Private inurnment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, south of Emporia. Pat passed away April 26, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona, where she and...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
Crash on Gage sends 2 to area hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a crash on a major Topeka thoroughfare, sending two people to a nearby hospital. The crash was reported at 10 p.m. on Tuesday for the intersection of SW 17th Street and SW Gage Boulevard, according to the Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander. Two individuals involved in the […]
Emporia gazette.com
Alta Mae Jacob
Alta Mae Jacob, of Emporia, died October 24, 2022 at Holiday Resort. She was 103. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
WIBW
Emporia gazette.com
Women in Business: Stidham fills a need with Prairie and Pearls
Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to Lana Lee Stidham, owner of Prairie and Pearls Western Boutique. Lana Lee Stidham has always been interested in fashion. She’s made a career of it in downtown Emporia since she...
Wet roads send driver to hospital in Emporia
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas driver is in an Emporia hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash Monday on a wet Kansas turnpike. The 36-year-old Wichita driver was going north in Lyon County when she spun left and hit the median before going off the road and through a fence, according to the […]
Thieves target Winter Wonderland in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local light show is facing a small setback as it prepares for a winter tradition. Winter Wonderland is a favorite Christmas light drive-through experience, but they are currently down around 5,000 lights, and they believe thieves may be to blame. 27 News spoke with organizers who are frustrated and looking for […]
2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
WIBW
Topeka fire crews called Monday morning to Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called twice on Monday morning to the Stormont Vail Events Center in central Topeka, but no blaze or smoke was reported either time. The first call indicated smoke was present in a portion of the west side of the Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Western.
Kansas man run over by truck searching for scooter
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man struck by a truck while riding his scooter is now trying to find the scooter after being rushed to the hospital with several injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department. Eil Herrera, 26, of Manhattan, was southbound at the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues on […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys soccer looks to make program history tonight
A win tonight would put the Emporia High School boys soccer team into the KSHSAA state quarterfinals for the first time in program history. In their way stands an Andover team that is 9-6-2 on the season and and upset Hays on the road in a tightly contested 1-0 battle. But head coach Victor Ibarra is not taking any opponent lightly.
KVOE
ELEVATOR CABLE: Eighth person hospitalized after cable failure in downtown Emporia; EPD says elevator overloaded at time of incident
Emporia Fire now says eight people were in an elevator that fell about 10 feet in downtown Emporia on Saturday, sending all eight to Newman Regional Health for treatment. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt says crews were dispatched to 504 1/2 Commercial for a reported elevator entrapment just after 12:45 pm. Instead of finding an entrapment, however, firefighters discovered a lift cable had broken while the elevator was full and about halfway up to the second floor.
