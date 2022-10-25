ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s voter registration deadline is today

By Iman Palm
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

Californians, today is the last day you can register to vote for the upcoming midterm election on Nov. 8.

Residents have until 11:59 p.m. to complete their registration online . To be eligible to vote, a person must be

  • A U.S. citizen and California resident
  • 18 years old or older on Election Day
  • Not serving a state or federal prison term conviction of a felony
  • Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

To register online, eligible residents will need their state driver’s license or I.D. card number, the last four digits of their social security number and their date of birth, the Register to Vote website stated.

People who don’t have a driver’s license or I.D. card number can still register to vote online but will need to complete additional steps.

Californians can check this website to see if they are a registered voter in the state if they aren’t sure.

Teenagers between 16 and 17 can complete a pre-registration form, allowing them to vote on their 18 th birthday.

KRON4 News

