Cap124
2d ago
Well don’t act stupid and run from our Arkansas state troopers and especially don’t have gas in your back back.
Police: Man injured after he opens fire on Pine Bluff officers
A man was injured Wednesday night after an exchange of gunfire with Pine Bluff officers on South Camden Road.
Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street." According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert...
ktoy1047.com
Man catches fire during traffic stop
An Arkansas State Trooper attempted to pull over 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor on October 13 in Little Rock. Gaylor sped away from the initial attempt, approaching almost 100 miles per hour on his motorcycle. A chase ensued and Gaylor eventually leapt off the bike and attempted to escape on foot. When...
‘Suspicious’ Wednesday morning death in Hot Springs under investigation
Hot Springs police are investigating after a body was found in the street early Wednesday morning.
LRPD: Juvenile injured in southwest Little Rock carjacking
Little Rock police say a juvenile was injured during a carjacking Wednesday afternoon.
Pine Bluff detectives on administrative leave after shootout with suspect
PINE BLUFF, Ark — On October 26 just before 5 p.m., detectives with the Pine Bluff Police Department went to ImmunoTek Plasma Center at 2809 South Camden Road to apprehend a wanted suspect. According to officials, the suspect opened fire with a handgun as soon as he exited the...
Arkansas men facing murder charges in September Camden shooting
Four men from Arkansas are facing murder charges for their involvement in a September shooting in Camden.
I-430 cleared after early morning crash in Little Rock
Interstate 430 in Little Rock is cleared after a Wednesday morning crash.
KATV
BOLO Alert: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office needs help with information on homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for information about a homicide. The homicide occurred at 5705 highway 161 in North Little Rock and Kirk Kirkwood was the victim of the homicide. Police said the Homicide happened on Oct. 22. If anyone has...
Police: 1 dead after shooting at home on West 18th Street in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock say one person is dead following a shooting at a home, pushing the city's total homicide count for the year to the edge of a record.
Little Rock police arrest two in connection with Leander Drive deadly shooting
Police in Little Rock said they have made two arrests in connection with a shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead last week.
newyorkbeacon.com
Arkansas Police Accused of Editing Footage of Man’s Mysterious Death in Custody
The family of Terence Caffey, a man who died during an arrest last year, claim the video footage of his arrest was edited by the police before it was shown to the public, per a report from KATV News. Family attorney Benjamin Crump said the hidden two minutes of the video left out a crucial moment leading to Caffey’s death.
A Mississippi man died after being Tased and punched while in police custody but a grand jury declined to indict the officers involved. His mother says 'the evidence is in his face.'
"They said they didn't have enough evidence — the evidence is in his face," the mother of Damien Cameron, a 29-year-old Black man who died in police custody, told Insider.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: October 25, 2022
Intersection of S. Grand Ave. and E. 14th St., hit and run resulting in damage to private property. A resident reported damage after a truck sideswiped her vehicle. Walmart, 406 E. 22nd St., theft of property valued at $1,000 or less. A customer reported that her cell phone was stolen while she was shopping at Walmart. The woman said her phone was in her purse when it was taken.
Former Mississippi Governor airlifted to hospital after crash in Yazoo County
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Barbour reportedly swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road....
Benton Co. fugitive accused of husband’s murder taken into custody in Indiana
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
Arkansas crews report another wildfire in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A wildfire is burning for the second time this week in Jefferson County. Authorities reported another wildfire near Highway 79 and Rayhan Road in Pine Bluff. This comes after Jefferson County originally saw issues with wildfires days ago, with the fires burning hundreds of...
KATV
North Little Rock porch pirate walks the plank, is identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police Department announced Monday they have identified the "porch pirate" swiping packages on Skyline Drive. Last Wednesday, North Little Rock police said the suspect stole a package from a residence in the 1500 block of Skyline Drive around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 11.
