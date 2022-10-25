Intersection of S. Grand Ave. and E. 14th St., hit and run resulting in damage to private property. A resident reported damage after a truck sideswiped her vehicle. Walmart, 406 E. 22nd St., theft of property valued at $1,000 or less. A customer reported that her cell phone was stolen while she was shopping at Walmart. The woman said her phone was in her purse when it was taken.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO