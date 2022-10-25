ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Comments / 9

Cap124
2d ago

Well don’t act stupid and run from our Arkansas state troopers and especially don’t have gas in your back back.

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street." According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
ktoy1047.com

Man catches fire during traffic stop

An Arkansas State Trooper attempted to pull over 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor on October 13 in Little Rock. Gaylor sped away from the initial attempt, approaching almost 100 miles per hour on his motorcycle. A chase ensued and Gaylor eventually leapt off the bike and attempted to escape on foot. When...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: October 25, 2022

Intersection of S. Grand Ave. and E. 14th St., hit and run resulting in damage to private property. A resident reported damage after a truck sideswiped her vehicle. Walmart, 406 E. 22nd St., theft of property valued at $1,000 or less. A customer reported that her cell phone was stolen while she was shopping at Walmart. The woman said her phone was in her purse when it was taken.
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Arkansas crews report another wildfire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A wildfire is burning for the second time this week in Jefferson County. Authorities reported another wildfire near Highway 79 and Rayhan Road in Pine Bluff. This comes after Jefferson County originally saw issues with wildfires days ago, with the fires burning hundreds of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy