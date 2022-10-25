Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
Related
Mass. man Christopher Knight lived as a hermit, stole from thousands, for 27 years
Almost one decade ago Christopher Knight was arrested for burglary. However, he was no ordinary thief. Knight was a man who at age 20 had left Massachusetts to live as a hermit in the woods of Maine and did so successfully — stealing supplies from various nearby cottages for 27 years in order to survive — all without getting caught until his arrest.
Migrants wind up in Methuen hotel, unbeknownst to the mayor
METHUEN, Mass. — It is dated, tired and in need of patch and paint. The Days Hotel has certainly seen better days, but suddenly it’s in the spotlight. Last Friday, the state settled about a dozen migrant families into the hotel — approximately fifty people in all, including several children. Just one problem: nobody told the mayor — nor the city council.
Brother’s adoptive father blames state for Harmony Montgomery’s death
The parents of Harmony Montgomery’s younger brother, Jamison Miller, have spoken out after New Hampshire Police arrested Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, on Monday and charged him with killing her. “DCF gave a child to a murderer,” Johnathon Bobbitt-Miller, one of Jamison’s adoptive fathers, said in a tweet....
Kingston suddenly hosting more than 100 immigrants
KINGSTON, Mass. — Similar situation, different town. Almost two weeks ago, the state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) placed about fifty immigrants in a Days Hotel in Methuen — but never told the city’s mayor. Last Friday, it was Kingston’s turn. Nine immigrants arrived...
‘It’s not going to intimidate or stop me’: Michelle Wu responds to continued protests by ‘same individuals’
“I’ve experienced this throughout my entire career.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday addressed the continued protests and disruptions by demonstrators she’s been subjected to outside her home and at many public events since taking office. Last week, Wu shut down a press conference she was holding in Clifford...
This is the most misspelled word in Massachusetts, WordTips says
In this day and age of texting and autocorrect, we’ve become accustomed to using acronyms and relying on technology to check our spelling. There is one word, however, that seems to trip up Massachusetts residents more than others. According to the word search site WordTips, the most misspelled word...
Missing In Massachusetts
Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
Stoneham teacher on leave amid ‘serious allegations of misconduct’
A Stoneham middle school teacher was placed on leave this week after the superintendent became aware of “serious allegations of misconduct” originating in another district, school officials said. In a statement, Superintendent David Ljungberg said he placed a Stoneham Central Middle School teacher on paid leave immediately after...
Harmony Montgomery's uncle wants DCF changes after her death
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- One day after investigators announced that Harmony Montgomery's father, Adam Montgomery, is charged with her second-degree murder, Harmony's uncle said there needs to be more attention paid to the child welfare system that did not protect her."It just disgusts you that a judge could make that choice to send the baby to a father who just has a record. And not just -- a violent record. It wasn't that he was picked up for shoplifting. He shot a guy in the face," Timothy Flanagan said in a phone interview with WBZ-TV.In 2019, Adam Montgomery was granted custody...
107 migrants moved to Kingston with little notice given to town leaders
KINGSTON - The latest group of guests to check into a Kingston hotel has the rest of the community scrambling to accommodate their stay. Almost overnight, the property off Route 3 became home to many migrants. The town administrator said the only warning was a call late Friday from the Department of Housing and Community Development. "Got a phone call Friday afternoon at 5 o'clock, a voicemail message that the DHCD was going to be placing nine people in Kingston temporarily," Town Administrator Keith Hickey said. "We didn't get a chance to connect until Saturday, at that point...
Mass. delegation says 2,000 migrants arrived over the summer
The Massachusetts Congressional delegation is calling on the federal government to step in with more resources and information to help local organizations deal with a growing influx of migrants. “The Massachusetts Office for Refugees and Immigrants welcomed about 1,000 individuals in 2021 that included refugees, migrants, and asylum-seekers,” delegation members...
Four Mass. residents pardoned by Gov. Baker for various non-violent crimes
Four people were pardoned by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday, two seeking legal immigration status and two aiming to become corrections officers. “Each of these individuals has shown compelling reasons for requesting a pardon, including the need to remove barriers that currently prevent them from accessing more professional opportunities,” Baker said in a news release. “These offenses all occurred many years ago, and since that time, all four individuals have committed themselves to bettering their lives and improving their communities. I appreciate the Governor Council’s careful review of these cases.”
Worcester City Council to discuss removing Christopher Columbus statue
A city council discussion about renaming Planation Street in Worcester has revived the debate over removing the Christopher Columbus Statue in front of Union Station. After UMass Chan Medical School petitioned the council rename Plantation Street earlier this month District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera said she can understand why the school was doing it, “but I feel like we still have a Columbus statue, that’s more of an issue.”
Diehl challenges Healey to anti-vaccine mandate pledge for Mass. kids
Geoff Diehl, the Donald Trump-backed Republican gubernatorial nominee, challenged his Democratic opponent Attorney General Maura Healey this week to make a pledge to not require COVID-19 vaccine mandates for Massachusetts children. Individual students and parents should have the latitude to decide “whether vaccination is the right decision for them,” Diehl...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Ayanna Pressley encourage Springfield students to sign up for debt cancellation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley were in Springfield Tuesday evening encouraging students to sign up for the Biden Administration’s student debt cancellation plan. However, that plan is currently on hold after a ruling from an appeals court. Senator Warren called this a...
Heating and energy crisis: Mass. leaders ask for more federal help
Elected officials in Massachusetts are calling for continued federal funding to address the heating and energy crisis experts are predicting will hit the state this winter. U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch and state Sen. Michael Brady spoke at a statewide home heating awareness campaign launch by MASSCAP, Self Help Inc., community action agencies and the Massachusetts Energy Directors Association Wednesday morning.
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022
Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
Analysis: The two Massachusetts Governor hopefuls that want to take over from Charlie Baker have big shoes to fill
After deciding that he would run for re-election, Governor Charlie Baker is set to be replaced by either Geoff Diehl or Maura Healey, and both have big shoes to fill, considering that they're replacing the country's most popular state leader. Let's dissect this race...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1