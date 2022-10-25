ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Migrants wind up in Methuen hotel, unbeknownst to the mayor

METHUEN, Mass. — It is dated, tired and in need of patch and paint. The Days Hotel has certainly seen better days, but suddenly it’s in the spotlight. Last Friday, the state settled about a dozen migrant families into the hotel — approximately fifty people in all, including several children. Just one problem: nobody told the mayor — nor the city council.
METHUEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kingston suddenly hosting more than 100 immigrants

KINGSTON, Mass. — Similar situation, different town. Almost two weeks ago, the state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) placed about fifty immigrants in a Days Hotel in Methuen — but never told the city’s mayor. Last Friday, it was Kingston’s turn. Nine immigrants arrived...
KINGSTON, MA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Massachusetts

Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Harmony Montgomery's uncle wants DCF changes after her death

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- One day after investigators announced that Harmony Montgomery's father, Adam Montgomery, is charged with her second-degree murder, Harmony's uncle said there needs to be more attention paid to the child welfare system that did not protect her."It just disgusts you that a judge could make that choice to send the baby to a father who just has a record. And not just -- a violent record. It wasn't that he was picked up for shoplifting. He shot a guy in the face," Timothy Flanagan said in a phone interview with WBZ-TV.In 2019, Adam Montgomery was granted custody...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

107 migrants moved to Kingston with little notice given to town leaders

KINGSTON - The latest group of guests to check into a Kingston hotel has the rest of the community scrambling to accommodate their stay. Almost overnight, the property off Route 3 became home to many migrants. The town administrator said the only warning was a call late Friday from the Department of Housing and Community Development. "Got a phone call Friday afternoon at 5 o'clock, a voicemail message that the DHCD was going to be placing nine people in Kingston temporarily," Town Administrator Keith Hickey said. "We didn't get a chance to connect until Saturday, at that point...
KINGSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. delegation says 2,000 migrants arrived over the summer

The Massachusetts Congressional delegation is calling on the federal government to step in with more resources and information to help local organizations deal with a growing influx of migrants. “The Massachusetts Office for Refugees and Immigrants welcomed about 1,000 individuals in 2021 that included refugees, migrants, and asylum-seekers,” delegation members...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Four Mass. residents pardoned by Gov. Baker for various non-violent crimes

Four people were pardoned by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday, two seeking legal immigration status and two aiming to become corrections officers. “Each of these individuals has shown compelling reasons for requesting a pardon, including the need to remove barriers that currently prevent them from accessing more professional opportunities,” Baker said in a news release. “These offenses all occurred many years ago, and since that time, all four individuals have committed themselves to bettering their lives and improving their communities. I appreciate the Governor Council’s careful review of these cases.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Worcester City Council to discuss removing Christopher Columbus statue

A city council discussion about renaming Planation Street in Worcester has revived the debate over removing the Christopher Columbus Statue in front of Union Station. After UMass Chan Medical School petitioned the council rename Plantation Street earlier this month District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera said she can understand why the school was doing it, “but I feel like we still have a Columbus statue, that’s more of an issue.”
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Heating and energy crisis: Mass. leaders ask for more federal help

Elected officials in Massachusetts are calling for continued federal funding to address the heating and energy crisis experts are predicting will hit the state this winter. U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch and state Sen. Michael Brady spoke at a statewide home heating awareness campaign launch by MASSCAP, Self Help Inc., community action agencies and the Massachusetts Energy Directors Association Wednesday morning.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022

Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
