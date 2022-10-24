Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Two more must-see home displays
Two more one-of-a-kind West Seattle Halloween displays:. This one is a sight to see by day and by night, on 47th SW between Hinds and Hanford:. Both Ron and Kylie sent photos of this display. Kylie says, “This house is fantastic. … Check it out, the details are incredible.”
HPAC, soccer playoffs, ‘Rocky Horror,’ more for your West Seattle Wednesday
(Photo sent by Ron – seen in Fauntleroy) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Halloween Guide:. IN-STORE SIGNING: Carly Rae Jepsen at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska), noon today. SOUTHWEST ART SHOWCASE: Fourth-to-last chance to see the community show at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), which is open...
UPDATE: Water-rescue response at Lincoln Park
Andee October 27, 2022 (11:23 am) I am wondering if that’s why I saw three emergency medical vehicles heading west on the West Seattle bridge just now?. WSB October 27, 2022 (11:29 am) Yes, a major initial response brings certain specialized units from the other side of the bay....
ALKI POINT ‘HEALTHY STREET’: Open houses set for next steps
Sushisource October 27, 2022 (2:07 pm) Awesome, great news. The last post was filled with comments griping about not being able to drive through it, or openly admitting they’ll simply ignore the signage, as if it’s literally inconceivable to these people to drive a whole extra quarter mile to avoid the closed portion. Meanwhile, I run on this street multiple times a week and having more space for pedestrians and bikes would be lovely. An extension of the already-existing separated bike lane on most of Alki Ave. If you are one of those commenters who simply cannot tolerate the outrageous inconvenience of turning on 63rd, or parking and walking a few hundred feet… Well, you must live a very angry life.
New West Seattle Junction holiday event: GLOWS. Want to be part of it?
Plans for this year’s West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays are proceeding, and this year will bring something new: GLOWS – Glorious Lights of West Seattle. WSJA executive director Chris Mackay says it’ll have multiple components, but right now they’re starting with a call for artists for a “light fashion show” as part of the biggest Hometown Holidays night, Saturday, December 3rd. There’ll be a community light-costume contest – how brightly can YOU shine? – and that’ll be judged by five artists who will each create a “costume of light” to wear as they promenade around The Junction 5-9 pm that night. Each chosen artist gets a $1,000 stipend, Interested? Here’s the application form.
WHALES: Orcas seen from Alki Point
4:49 PM: Also out on the water on this blustery day – orcas! Kersti Muul tells us whales are southbound off Alki Point. Let us know if you see the black fins among the whitecaps!. 5:59 PM: Donna Sandstrom from The Whale Trail just called – no luck watching...
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: One house goes to ‘Town,’ another suggests ‘Let’s Ride’
Halloween’s now less than a week away, so we have to start doubling up on the spotlights! First, from Lindsay and Zach:. We are excited to announce that our Halloween Town display is now showing at 3050 64th Ave SW off Alki. 24/7 show from now through Nov 1st, with full light show on Halloween night. Mostly a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’-themed display, but don’t miss the pirate ship and giant grim reaper.
VIDEO: Salmon arrive in West Seattle creeks
12:31 PM: Thanks to John McIntyre for that video of salmon in Longfellow Creek. We don’t know how many have shown up there so far this fall, as Longfellow doesn’t have a formal watching program, but we have another report from the creek that does: Fauntleroy Creek steward Judy Pickens sent word that volunteer watchers have spotted the first salmon of the season, “moving through the fish ladder into the natural channel!” Last year, watchers counted a near-record 244 fish. If you want to look for salmon, the Fauntleroy Creek fish-ladder overlook is across the street and up the embankment from the ferry dock, at SW Director and upper Fauntleroy; for Longfellow Creek, the “fishbone bridge” south of Dragonfly Pavilion (off 28th SW south of SW Yancy) is one place to look.
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 11 options
(Dawn Redwood cone, photographed by Rosalie Miller) Happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and previews:. BLOCK DROP: Find DIY cleaning supplies – and drop off what your cleanup collects – at High Point’s Juneau P-Patch (32nd/Juneau), until 6 pm. CITY BUDGET: First of three...
BIZNOTE: Best of Hands Barrelhouse announces it will close at the end of November
Thanks for the tips. 3 1/2 years after opening at 35th/Webster, Best of Hands Barrelhouse announced today that it will close as of November 30th. From the announcement made via social media:. As many of you know we were only open for normal operations for a year before the pandemic...
Want to see salmon? ‘Open creek’ Saturday in Fauntleroy
As reported here Tuesday, the first salmon spawners of the season have arrived in Fauntleroy Creek. To give you a chance to see them, volunteers will host an “open creek” on Saturday. Here’s the announcement sent by Judy Pickens of the Fauntleroy Watershed Council:. Spawners in Fauntleroy...
FOUND CAT: Taken to clinic – October 25, 2022 12:47 pm
Found super sweet black cat on 10/25. Very skinny with no microchip. He/She is at the West Seattle Animal Hospital. He has been in the neighborhood (Charlestown and 33rd) for 3 weeks or so. Since he had no microchip he will likely go to Seattle Animal Control and be adopted after a three-day hold. He/She is such a sweet kitty! Please call or text at 206-484-0142 or claim him at West Seattle Animal Hospital.
Reply To: Dogs in STORES!!
West Seattle dog owners who decide which laws are important really turned me off to dog ownership. I have never seen anything like it. Oh, you don’t like my Pit Bull off leash in your front yard near your toddler while I’m walking them? Must be something wrong with you if you don’t love my dog. Oh, you don’t like my dog running at your family when you are playing at a school play area? You must hate dogs.
FOUND PUPPY: German Shepherd – October 25, 2022 8:45 pm
My girlfriend found a 3-5 month old male German Shepherd puppy on 14th Ave SW, between Roxbury and Barton. He was found around 7 pm on Tuesday 10/25/22. He has a collar but no tags, and we couldn’t locate an owner walking the neighborhood. The contact info is Yasmine...
UPDATE: 4 crashes in 4 days on westbound West Seattle Bridge by 99 ramp
Waikikigirl October 25, 2022 (3:13 pm) I wonder was “something” applied on the road in that spot from the repair work or is it just “speed” and all the dry weather we’ve had?. WSB October 25, 2022 (3:26 pm) In our various visits during the...
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Rev. John Van Lierop turns 101
West Seattle has a new centenarian-plus! The announcement and photo are from John Van Lierop, Jr.:. Rev. John Van Lierop, Sr., a resident of The Kenney‘s Memory Unit these last 8 years, reached his 101st birthday today. His son, John, Jr., picked up his chocolate birthday cake at the grocery store this morning. As luck would have it, the cake slid out of the grocery cart, smearing the birthday greetings on the cake. John, Jr. went back to the baker to see if anything could be done. The baker was able to re-ice the greeting and even though it wasn’t perfect-looking, it was acceptable. John Jr. knows that this incident would have been an excellent subject for one of his Father’s sermons. It could be titled “The Redeemed Birthday Cake.” Rev. Van Lierop’s message would probably have said “Life can give us heavy blows at times, but we pick up the pieces and keep on going.” Amen, preacher!
More ‘natural drainage’ in Highland Park, and a chance to ask questions
(From SPU website: Rendering of ‘natural drainage system’ a few years post-installation) On a rainy night, we have an update on another “natural-drainage systems” project in West Seattle – this time in Highland Park. These are the types of installations that have previously gone by names such as “roadside raingardens.” If you have questions about it, you’ll have a chance to ask project reps from Seattle Public Utilities during Wednesday night’s HPAC meeting. An info-sheet sent to nearby residents (see it here) says the project will be built along SW Holden between 16th SW and 17th SW and on a half-block of the east side of 17th. SPU is working with SDOT because the project will involve street changes too:
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Wednesday info
Partly sunny, possibly more rain, high around 50. -Vice President Kamala Harris‘s visit continues today, with events at Lumen Field and at Showbox Market before flying out of Boeing Field before.2 pm. -Closure of the outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse...
YOU CAN HELP: Volunteers sought for free tax-prep service
The United Way is looking for local volunteers to help with its free tax-prep service. Here’s the announcement:. Looking to make an impact in your community in the new year? United Way’s Free Tax Preparation Campaign is one of the largest IRS-funded, volunteer-driven VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) programs in the state, and we’re looking for volunteers to help us tackle tax season! This year, the Campaign will have two local free tax sites – the West Seattle Food Bank and White Center Library — and we’re looking for West Seattleites just like you to join us for four hours a week, no tax experience required. Outside West Seattle, or have friends and relatives in other King County neighborhoods? We have many other opportunities across the county as well as remotely. For more information and to sign up, please visit our website, uwkc.org/taxvolunteer.
VIDEO: West Seattle searches were part of two-state operation targeting traffickers blamed for ‘staggering’ amount of fentanyl, meth
(WSB photo. At the podium, Western Washington US Attorney Nicholas Brown) One day after a wave of warrants for 14 locations brought out hundreds of federal and local law-enforcement officers and agents, their bosses briefed the media this afternoon downtown. As reported here Tuesday, the activity was seen in at...
