ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Triton Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Gloucester High School on October 25, 2022, 13:00:00.

Triton Regional High School
Gloucester High School
October 25, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rock929rocks.com

Two-Story Indoor Golf: Hardy’s Dream Comes to Boston

If there’s one thing I know about my friend Hardy, it’s that he’ll be high on the two-story indoor golf facility that’s coming to Boston. You can hear Hardy, of course, here on ROCK 92.9 weekdays from 4-7 p.m. He joins me each day right around 3:45 to kick off two hours of commercial-free rock, and that takes up more than half of his show. Pretty sweet deal. Oh, and he’s also on that sports talk station that’s down the hall from us. He’s on the midday show, but he also hosts a seasonal golf show on the weekends. Because you see, there are few things Hardy loves more than golf. I mean, Blondie and his kids, of course. And maybe blow, back in the day. But he’s sober now, so…
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

A Contemporary Home in Gloucester Goes Vertical to Make the Most of Its Beachy Views

Attracted to a contemporary house that Heather Weiss designed on Wingaersheek Beach, the owners of this Long Beach home, also located in Gloucester, engaged the architect to design something with a similar sensibility for their relatively small corner lot. The result? A contemporary, 3,700-square-foot, three-story home with a family-friendly backyard. “We minimized the footprint and maximized the height,” the studioHW founder says.
GLOUCESTER, MA
peninsulachronicle.com

Owner Of New LC Salon Planting Roots In Gloucester

GLOUCESTER – Emily King always has been interested in the beauty industry. Her friends often seek her out for advice, most often concerning their hair. However, she hesitates to say it’s her passion. “I think people are my passion, to meet new people and hear their stories,” she...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston

A two-story indoor golf venue is opening in Downtown Boston

Five Iron Golf will tee off in Downtown Crossing this December with 15 simulators, two full bars, and plenty of entertainment options. Just one week after an indoor mini-golf spot opened in Boston, another golf-centric entertainment venue has announced an opening date. Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment experience, will open in Downtown Crossing at the beginning of December.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says

A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
MEDFORD, MA
bunewsservice.com

Boston’s wastewater system braces for the coming storm

If there is one thing cities never stop producing, it is sewage. The question is, what to do with it? In the 1980s, Boston’s answer was dumping raw sewage into bodies of water. With pollution threatening both humans and ecology, the Boston harbor became known as “the dirtiest harbor in America.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston

5 homes on the market in Weymouth for under the typical prices

We found three single-family properties, a town home, and a condo, including one for under $230,000. The median sales price for homes in Weymouth stayed essentially the same year over year in September, according to a report The Warren Group released on Oct. 18. The median sales price for a condo was $316,250, according to the report, while the median cost for a single-family home was $542,500. To aid your house hunt in this Norfolk County community, we found five pretty homes under these price points. Check them out:
WEYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Two people hospitalized after stabbing in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened. The condition of the victims is...
TEWKSBURY, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Councilors Hear Plan Tonight to Build 14 Single Family Homes Where 10 Typically Allowed

Haverhill city councilors hear plans tonight to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of former farmland off Lake Street and Mohawk Trail. The proposal by Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development seeks to take advantage of another element of the city’s new zoning master plan. Using the new “Flexible Development” zoning tool, the developer could be permitted to build 14 homes where only 10 would be conventionally allowed.
HAVERHILL, MA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy