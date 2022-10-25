Elk Grove Village to sponsor NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski in next year’s Chicago race
Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson joins Lisa Dent to discuss their partnership with NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski and his No. 6 Ford for next season’s Chicago street course race downtown.Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:
