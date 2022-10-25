ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove Village, IL

Elk Grove Village to sponsor NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski in next year’s Chicago race

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34RyI2_0ilK8nrq00

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson joins Lisa Dent to discuss their partnership with NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski and his No. 6 Ford for next season’s Chicago street course race downtown.

