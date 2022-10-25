Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Zacks.com
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
AZPN - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $250.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%. The company reported revenues...
Zacks.com
Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
ASPN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.54. This compares to loss of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Illumina (ILMN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
ILMN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Bank of Marin (BMRC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
BMRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.61 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.70%. A...
Zacks.com
CACI International (CACI) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CACI International (. CACI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
FLEX Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y
FLEX - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.5%. The bottom line also grew 31.2% year over year. Revenues increased 25% year over year to $7.8 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 7.9%. The company benefited from...
Zacks.com
Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
OBNK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.56%. A...
Zacks.com
Boot Barn (BOOT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
BOOT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.48%. A...
Zacks.com
Tyler's (TYL) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3
TYL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.06 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 per share and improved 2.8% from the year-ago quarter. GAAP and non-GAAP revenues increased 2.9% year over year to $473.2 million. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
CoStar Group (CSGP) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
CSGP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 30 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25% and increasing 20% year over year. Revenues of $556.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.35% and increased 11.5% year over year. The upside was led by one...
Zacks.com
SEI Investments (SEIC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, AUM Down
SEIC - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. The bottom line, however, reflects a decline of 21% from the prior-year quarter. Higher revenues aided SEIC’s quarterly results. However, a rise in expenses and a fall in assets...
Zacks.com
FTI Consulting (FCN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
FTI Consulting (. FCN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Global Payments (GPN) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
GPN - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading payment technology company’s adjusted earnings of $2.36 per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, thanks to strong performances across its Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions segments. Global Payments achieved strong performance in the second quarter despite headwinds related to the exit of its Russia business and adverse foreign currency fluctuations. However, an elevated operating expense level partly offset the upside.
Zacks.com
Can Top-Line Growth Benefit Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings?
PINS - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 35.3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.1%, on average. The San Francisco-based Internet content provider...
Zacks.com
Here's What to Expect From Unum Group (UNM) Q3 Earnings
UNM - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 55.28% in the last reported quarter. Factors to Note. The Unum U.S. segment is likely to have benefited from higher premium levels in the employee benefits...
Zacks.com
Why Newmark Group (NMRK) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
NMRK - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Newmark Group is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for NMRK in this report.
Zacks.com
Honeywell's (HON) Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 EPS View Upbeat
HON - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.25 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16. The bottom line improved 11.4% year over year. Total revenues of $8,951 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,075.3 million. The top line increased...
Zacks.com
Check Point Software (CHKP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
CHKP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.99%. A...
Zacks.com
UDR's Q3 FFOA and Revenues Surpass Estimates, '22 View Up
UDR Inc. (. UDR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 funds from operations as adjusted (FFOA) per share of 60 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The figure increased 17.6% from the prior-year quarter’s 51 cents. Quarterly results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues driven by robust operating trends...
