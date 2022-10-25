ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box score: Grizzlies 134, Nets 124

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v8ARW_0ilK8bH800

FG

FT

Reb

BROOKLYN

Min

M-A

M-A

O-T

A

PF

PTS

Durant

39:01

14-20

8-9

1-5

4

4

37

O’Neale

35:43

3-12

0-0

1-3

4

3

8

Claxton

33:06

7-10

2-2

2-7

0

4

16

Irving

38:43

14-24

7-8

2-8

5

3

37

Simmons

28:07

2-5

3-5

0-3

8

6

7

Harris

22:32

3-9

0-0

2-5

2

4

8

Mills

19:14

2-4

0-0

1-1

2

0

6

Sharpe

14:30

2-2

1-2

0-3

1

5

5

Watanabe

6:06

0-1

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

Sumner

2:57

0-0

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

Totals

240:00

47-87

21-26

9-35

27

30

124

Percentages: FG .540, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Mills 2-4, Irving 2-6, Harris 2-7, O’Neale 2-7, Durant 1-3, Simmons 0-1, Watanabe 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 10.

Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Claxton 2, Irving 2, O’Neale 2, Harris).

Turnovers: 11 (Simmons 5, Irving 3, Durant, Sharpe, Sumner).

Steals: 4 (Irving 2, O’Neale, Simmons).

Technical Fouls: Simmons, 3:09 first; Durant, 7:01 second.

FG

FT

Reb

MEMPHIS

Min

M-A

M-A

O-T

A

PF

PTS

Aldama

32:24

6-8

3-3

2-4

0

1

17

Brooks

24:10

2-13

0-0

0-0

1

3

4

Adams

31:15

3-5

3-6

4-13

2

2

9

Bane

32:04

14-21

2-3

0-1

7

5

38

Morant

34:10

12-22

10-11

2-8

7

1

38

Konchar

26:12

2-3

1-2

1-4

0

1

7

Jones

24:16

4-10

0-0

2-3

1

2

8

Clarke

16:44

4-5

5-6

0-2

2

4

13

LaRavia

11:03

0-2

0-0

1-2

0

2

0

Roddy

7:40

0-5

0-0

0-1

1

1

0

Totals

240:00

47-94

24-31

12-38

21

22

134

Percentages: FG .500, FT .774.

3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (Bane 8-11, Morant 4-6, Konchar 2-3, Aldama 2-4, Jones 0-1, Roddy 0-4, Brooks 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 16.

Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Adams, Aldama, Bane).

Turnovers: 8 (Brooks 2, Jones 2, Morant 2, Bane, Clarke).

Steals: 7 (Konchar 2, Morant 2, Adams, Aldama, Bane).

Technical Fouls: Morant, 5:11 first; Brooks, 7:01 second.

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Final

Brooklyn

34

35

28

27

124

Memphis

39

25

45

25

134

Attendance: 17,392 (18,119).

