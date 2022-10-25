Box score: Grizzlies 134, Nets 124
Percentages: FG .540, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Mills 2-4, Irving 2-6, Harris 2-7, O’Neale 2-7, Durant 1-3, Simmons 0-1, Watanabe 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 10.
Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Claxton 2, Irving 2, O’Neale 2, Harris).
Turnovers: 11 (Simmons 5, Irving 3, Durant, Sharpe, Sumner).
Steals: 4 (Irving 2, O’Neale, Simmons).
Technical Fouls: Simmons, 3:09 first; Durant, 7:01 second.
Percentages: FG .500, FT .774.
3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (Bane 8-11, Morant 4-6, Konchar 2-3, Aldama 2-4, Jones 0-1, Roddy 0-4, Brooks 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 16.
Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Adams, Aldama, Bane).
Turnovers: 8 (Brooks 2, Jones 2, Morant 2, Bane, Clarke).
Steals: 7 (Konchar 2, Morant 2, Adams, Aldama, Bane).
Technical Fouls: Morant, 5:11 first; Brooks, 7:01 second.
Attendance: 17,392 (18,119).
