Box score: Grizzlies 134, Nets 124

The Lakers came into Wednesday night’s game winless and facing off against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets. They came out still winless, getting blown out 110-99. The game started fast on both ends, and with Austin Reaves getting the start because Russell Westbrook is dealing with a hamstring injury, the team was shooting better and scoring more. The team shot better overall, 40% from the field, but the three-point shooting continued to be poor, going 2-for-9 in the first. Another shocking stat was LeBron going scoreless in the first and only having one field goal attempt in the closing seconds of the quarter.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO