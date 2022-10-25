Wilton, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Wilton.
The St Joseph High School soccer team will have a game with Wilton High School on October 25, 2022, 13:00:00.
St Joseph High School
Wilton High School
October 25, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The St Joseph High School soccer team will have a game with Wilton High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
St Joseph High School
Wilton High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0