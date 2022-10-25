Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOS.com
Students get a tasty lesson in growing and harvesting during 'Apple Crunch Day'
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Weaverville Primary School recently took part in "Apple Crunch Day!" Students throughout Asheville and Buncombe County celebrated at their respective schools. Those at Weaverville Primary took a field trip to an apple orchard and learned all about how to grow and harvest apples,...
WLOS.com
How is Western North Carolina faring with COVID, RSV and flu cases?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina’s mountain counties continue seeing an uptick in cases of respiratory illness. While some cases of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu have been severe, local hospitals have been able to manage the increases to date. “Today (Tuesday, October 25, 2022)...
WECT
North Carolina announces first flu death of the season
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the first flu-related death of the 2022-2023 flu season on Wednesday, October 26. An adult in western North Carolina died during the third week of October, per the NCDHHS. Their identity and location was not released...
WLOS.com
Planning underway for new Franklin High School; 1/4-cent sales tax could help pay for it
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County leaders said it's time for a new Franklin High School, and planning is underway. It will take millions to make happen, but a measure on the ballot right now could help pay for it. The new school would be built on the footprint...
Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina more than 81,000 state government employees, over 180 of whom make at least $200,000 per year. From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median annual salary for over 55,000 full-time permanent employees is $52,741. The state’s highest-paid employee is Valerie...
WLOS.com
North Carolina state health department reports first flu-related death of 2022-2023 season
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's state health department has reported the first flu-related death of the 2022-23 flu season. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced on Oct. 26, 2022 an adult in the western part of the state died due to complications of influenza during the third week of October.
High voter turnout in North Carolina and an edge for Ted Budd likely, Marist Poll predicts
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The average registered voter in North Carolina says they definitely are going to vote in this election, that they will vote for Republican Ted Budd in the race for the U.S. Senate and that they have a strong belief that this election will be fair and square. These are the findings […]
wfmynews2.com
RSV cases double in North Carolina, hospitals prepare for more patients | Dig In 2 It
The CDC said cases have skyrocketed in half of U.S. states. Officials are working to educate parents, so fewer sick kids arrive at the hospital.
hendersonville.com
What Expanding Medicaid Would Mean for North Carolina
Expanding Medicaid would ensure access to affordable health insurance coverage for more than 600,000 North Carolinians. It would also increase access to health care— including mental health and substance use services— across the state, particularly in rural communities. Below are six reasons why Medicaid expansion would benefit North...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — North Carolina's state health department has reported the first flu-related death of the 2022-23 flu season. Officials say an adult in the western part of the state died due to complications of influenza during the third week of October. To protect the privacy of the family, the person's hometown, county, age and gender will not be released.
nsjonline.com
A CDC committee has added COVID vaccines to the child immunizations list. Will NC adopt it?
RALEIGH — On Oct. 20, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention committee voted unanimously, 15-0, to add a COVID vaccination series to the 2023 immunization schedules for adults and children. The schedule changes approved by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) call for children to begin getting Pfizer...
1st flu death reported in North Carolina, health officials say
RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials reported Wednesday the state’s first death of the flu season. An adult who lives in the western part of the state died due to complications from the virus. Health officials did not release any other information to protect the family’s privacy.
WRAL
How expanding Medicaid will improve healthcare equity for all North Carolinians
Many North Carolinians must choose between going to the doctor and buying food or other necessities every day. A 2021 poll conducted by Altarum found that more than 3 in 5 state residents experienced healthcare affordability burdens in the past year and more than 3 in 4 (78%) are worried about affording healthcare in the future. According to analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2021 as many as 9.4% of non-elderly North Carolinians were uninsured and faced the full financial burdens of their healthcare, despite living in a state with a wealth of medical care and research abilities; half of those uninsured were people of color.
my40.tv
Early voters showing up in droves across North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting continues with voters throughout the region heading to the polls across western North Carolina. In Buncombe County, Tuesday, Oct. 25, marked day 4 since the start of early voting began. Officials say the day started with 15,000 early votes cast and 9,000 absentee ballots having been received.
WLOS.com
Local state employee honored at Governor's Awards for Excellence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Governor Roy Cooper honored more than 180 state workers Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2022, including some employees from the mountains. The Governor’s Awards for Excellence were held at Jones Auditorium on the campus of Meredith College. Among the recipients was Justine Brownell. She works at...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County TDA approves more than $9 million for 10 community projects
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly $10 million in tourism money will go to fund projects and events in Asheville and Buncombe County. On Wednesday, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority awarded $9.042 million to 10 community projects, including greenways along the Swannanoa River and at Karen Cragnolin Park and renovations at Asheville Municipal Golf Course and the WNC Nature Center.
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina Democrats on the ropes
Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
WLOS.com
Ingles Markets project in South Asheville put on hold
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Ingles Market project has been put on hold in South Asheville. The project would have demolished the older market at South Forest Shopping Center and replaced it with a new one. The plan included three parcels with three different owners, and it would have...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
WLOS.com
Student hospitalized after falling from second story railing in school's lobby
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A student in Western North Carolina was taken to the hospital at the beginning of the week after falling in the school's lobby. Jackson County Public Schools released a statement saying the incident had happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at Scotts Creek School in Sylva. Officials say a seventh grade student fell from the second story railing in the school's lobby.
