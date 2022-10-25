Many North Carolinians must choose between going to the doctor and buying food or other necessities every day. A 2021 poll conducted by Altarum found that more than 3 in 5 state residents experienced healthcare affordability burdens in the past year and more than 3 in 4 (78%) are worried about affording healthcare in the future. According to analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2021 as many as 9.4% of non-elderly North Carolinians were uninsured and faced the full financial burdens of their healthcare, despite living in a state with a wealth of medical care and research abilities; half of those uninsured were people of color.

