Waynesville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WLOS.com

How is Western North Carolina faring with COVID, RSV and flu cases?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina’s mountain counties continue seeing an uptick in cases of respiratory illness. While some cases of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu have been severe, local hospitals have been able to manage the increases to date. “Today (Tuesday, October 25, 2022)...
GEORGIA STATE
WECT

North Carolina announces first flu death of the season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the first flu-related death of the 2022-2023 flu season on Wednesday, October 26. An adult in western North Carolina died during the third week of October, per the NCDHHS. Their identity and location was not released...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina more than 81,000 state government employees, over 180 of whom make at least $200,000 per year. From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median annual salary for over 55,000 full-time permanent employees is $52,741. The state’s highest-paid employee is Valerie...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
hendersonville.com

What Expanding Medicaid Would Mean for North Carolina

Expanding Medicaid would ensure access to affordable health insurance coverage for more than 600,000 North Carolinians. It would also increase access to health care— including mental health and substance use services— across the state, particularly in rural communities. Below are six reasons why Medicaid expansion would benefit North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — North Carolina's state health department has reported the first flu-related death of the 2022-23 flu season. Officials say an adult in the western part of the state died due to complications of influenza during the third week of October. To protect the privacy of the family, the person's hometown, county, age and gender will not be released.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

How expanding Medicaid will improve healthcare equity for all North Carolinians

Many North Carolinians must choose between going to the doctor and buying food or other necessities every day. A 2021 poll conducted by Altarum found that more than 3 in 5 state residents experienced healthcare affordability burdens in the past year and more than 3 in 4 (78%) are worried about affording healthcare in the future. According to analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2021 as many as 9.4% of non-elderly North Carolinians were uninsured and faced the full financial burdens of their healthcare, despite living in a state with a wealth of medical care and research abilities; half of those uninsured were people of color.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
my40.tv

Early voters showing up in droves across North Carolina

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting continues with voters throughout the region heading to the polls across western North Carolina. In Buncombe County, Tuesday, Oct. 25, marked day 4 since the start of early voting began. Officials say the day started with 15,000 early votes cast and 9,000 absentee ballots having been received.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Local state employee honored at Governor's Awards for Excellence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Governor Roy Cooper honored more than 180 state workers Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2022, including some employees from the mountains. The Governor’s Awards for Excellence were held at Jones Auditorium on the campus of Meredith College. Among the recipients was Justine Brownell. She works at...
RALEIGH, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County TDA approves more than $9 million for 10 community projects

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly $10 million in tourism money will go to fund projects and events in Asheville and Buncombe County. On Wednesday, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority awarded $9.042 million to 10 community projects, including greenways along the Swannanoa River and at Karen Cragnolin Park and renovations at Asheville Municipal Golf Course and the WNC Nature Center.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina Democrats on the ropes

Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

Ingles Markets project in South Asheville put on hold

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Ingles Market project has been put on hold in South Asheville. The project would have demolished the older market at South Forest Shopping Center and replaced it with a new one. The plan included three parcels with three different owners, and it would have...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
WLOS.com

Student hospitalized after falling from second story railing in school's lobby

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A student in Western North Carolina was taken to the hospital at the beginning of the week after falling in the school's lobby. Jackson County Public Schools released a statement saying the incident had happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at Scotts Creek School in Sylva. Officials say a seventh grade student fell from the second story railing in the school's lobby.
SYLVA, NC

