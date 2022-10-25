ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, NY

Micron and NYS lay out plans for investments around Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul provided details about investments in schools, colleges and community groups that officials say will come with the Micron Technology investments in Clay. The announcement came ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Onondaga Community College, where he is expected to tout...
SYRACUSE, NY
Plans in motion to stop burning smell coming from Volney ethanol plant

VOLNEY, N.Y. — There are now new plans to stop a smelly situation caused by a smoldering fire in a grain silo that has been plaguing neighbors in Oswego County for months. In mid-October, CNY Central reported that the legislature announced a deal with delinquent ethanol plant owner at Attis Biofuels to take over and sell it to a new company.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Onondaga Community College gets ready for the arrival of President Biden

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes on Thursday, October 27 to accommodate President Joe Biden arriving on the campus to deliver remarks on the multi-billion-dollar Micron facility coming to Clay. The President of OCC, DR. Warren Hilton expressed the honor of hosting the President at the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego Hospital to pay $98K after improperly billing Medicare, Medicaid

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay $98,694.36 to resolve allegations that it knowingly violated the False Claims Act by improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were carried out by an unsupervised Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW), according to the Department of Justice.
OSWEGO, NY
Town of Clay Tree Lighting and Family Parade set for early December

CLAY, N.Y. — The Town of Clay is inviting neighbors to partake in a family fun Yuletide celebration in early December. The lighting of the town of Clay holiday tree, along with a family holiday parade will take place on Monday, December 5th. Start the night at 5 PM...
CLAY, NY
Guide to early voting in CNY: Find information on polling times and locations here

ONONDAGA COUNTY — Early voting for the midterm election begins Saturday, October 29th and runs through Sunday, November 6th. For early voting, voters can select any available polling location to cast their ballot. Those voting on Election Day are required to vote at their designated polling location, which can be found by looking up your voter registration here.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
City of Syracuse names coordinator of Lead Paint Program

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has named Keenan Lewis as the Lead Paint Program Coordinator for the City of Syracuse’s Division of Code Enforcement. In this role, Lewis will lead the efforts of the Lead Paint Program, acting as a Neighborhood and Business Development Representative to community groups with the goal of answering questions and explaining policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement.
SYRACUSE, NY
NOAA's Winter Outlook and variables that are uncertain

NOAA's 2022-23 Winter Outlook is in! This seasonal forecast includes a temperature and precipitation map. However, there are many aspects of a long-term forecast that are uncertain. First, let's go over the Winter Outlook issued by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. This is for the 3-month period of December, January, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
SUNY drops application fees across 64 campuses for two weeks during fall

SYRACUSE N.Y. — State University of New York (SUNY) has dropped application fees across 64 colleges and universities for two weeks through Sunday, November 6 to allow prospective students to apply to up to five campuses, free of charge. The potential saving totals $250 per applicant, removing an early...
SYRACUSE, NY
Grand Opening of Tipperary Hill Community Center happening next week in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — The new owners of the Tipperary Hill Community Center are holding a grand opening celebration on November 2nd, organizers announced. Previously a Boys & Girls Club location, it is located at 201 Hamilton Street on the Westside of Syracuse. Owners Travis and Nicole Doty say they have been working hard to make a safe space for our youth and other community members to enjoy.
SYRACUSE, NY
FYE returns to Destiny USA after a decade

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A familiar entertainment and pop culture retailer has opened up at Destiny USA. FYE, which is the acronym of For Your Entertainment, is returning to the Syracuse mall after closing in 2012. FYE is located on the first level of Destiny USA, occupying the former FootAction...
SYRACUSE, NY
Big cool down Thursday before a beautiful fall weekend

You might've heard the wind howling overnight, that was a cold front pushing through central New York. High temperatures this afternoon will range 20-25 degrees cooler than Wednesday due to that frontal passage. Check out the hourly forecast for Syracuse today. And it's not just Syracuse, all of us across...
SYRACUSE, NY

