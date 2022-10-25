Read full article on original website
Town of Clay likely won't see changes from Micron plant investment until 2023
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The $100 billion investment in New York is expected to cover a large plot of land in the backyards of many Central New Yorkers. Changes will need to be made to roads, houses will need to be built, and the impact on the environment is now a hot topic of discussion.
Micron and NYS lay out plans for investments around Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul provided details about investments in schools, colleges and community groups that officials say will come with the Micron Technology investments in Clay. The announcement came ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to Onondaga Community College, where he is expected to tout...
Plans in motion to stop burning smell coming from Volney ethanol plant
VOLNEY, N.Y. — There are now new plans to stop a smelly situation caused by a smoldering fire in a grain silo that has been plaguing neighbors in Oswego County for months. In mid-October, CNY Central reported that the legislature announced a deal with delinquent ethanol plant owner at Attis Biofuels to take over and sell it to a new company.
Onondaga Community College gets ready for the arrival of President Biden
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga Community College has canceled classes on Thursday, October 27 to accommodate President Joe Biden arriving on the campus to deliver remarks on the multi-billion-dollar Micron facility coming to Clay. The President of OCC, DR. Warren Hilton expressed the honor of hosting the President at the...
Oswego Hospital to pay $98K after improperly billing Medicare, Medicaid
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay $98,694.36 to resolve allegations that it knowingly violated the False Claims Act by improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were carried out by an unsupervised Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW), according to the Department of Justice.
Syracuse Common Council gives go ahead for $100K shuttle to take city workers to City Hall
SYRACUSE N.Y. — By a narrow margin, the Syracuse Common Council gave the go-ahead Monday for the Walsh administration to spend $100,000 on a shuttle bus to carry city workers from parking on the other side of downtown to City Hall. The city government wants to provide the service...
Central New York Doctor to pay $900K in settlement to resolve Medicaid fraud, NYS AG says
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Office of New York State Attorney General (OAG) Letitia James in collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, announced Monday that they reached a settlement with Ahmad M. Mehdi and his medical practice in Central New York. Dr. Mehdi is the principal owner of Ahmad...
Town of Clay Tree Lighting and Family Parade set for early December
CLAY, N.Y. — The Town of Clay is inviting neighbors to partake in a family fun Yuletide celebration in early December. The lighting of the town of Clay holiday tree, along with a family holiday parade will take place on Monday, December 5th. Start the night at 5 PM...
DMV officials tour Syracuse Airport and remind travelers of deadline to switch to REAL IDs
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Officials with The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) visited three airports this week, including the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, to inform travelers of the upcoming deadline to get a REAL ID to fly within the U.S. Beginning on May 3, 2023, a REAL...
Guide to early voting in CNY: Find information on polling times and locations here
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Early voting for the midterm election begins Saturday, October 29th and runs through Sunday, November 6th. For early voting, voters can select any available polling location to cast their ballot. Those voting on Election Day are required to vote at their designated polling location, which can be found by looking up your voter registration here.
Onondaga County, Syracuse University to illuminate buildings green for Veterans Day week
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Ahead of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that the courthouse, Carnegie building, War Memorial, and Everson Museum will be illuminated green from November 5 through November 13 as part of Operation Green Light. The collaborative initiative supports veterans of...
Attorney General sues Green National, says Skyline owner still not upholding agreement
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday sued Green National, owners of the troubled Skyline Apartments in Syracuse, for not complying with parts of an agreement made with her officer earlier in February 2022. Green National owns and manages over 800 apartments in buildings...
City of Syracuse names coordinator of Lead Paint Program
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has named Keenan Lewis as the Lead Paint Program Coordinator for the City of Syracuse’s Division of Code Enforcement. In this role, Lewis will lead the efforts of the Lead Paint Program, acting as a Neighborhood and Business Development Representative to community groups with the goal of answering questions and explaining policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement.
Prominent Starbucks union organizer calls Syracuse store closure "union busting"
Starbucks' decision to close the Armory Square location is part of their efforts to quash a growing union movement, according to a prominent organizer within Starbucks Workers United. "Starbucks has tried to instill this culture of fear where if workers speak out about health and safety issues, ranging from a...
NYS Police ask for public's help to locate missing Oswego County teen
PULASKI, N.Y. — New York State Police are searching for 16-year-old Bruce Cronk who they say was last seen on October 9 leaving his home on Scotch Grove Road in the Village of Pulaski, Oswego County. Troopers describe Cronk as being 5’11, weighing around140 pounds, with blue eyes and...
NOAA's Winter Outlook and variables that are uncertain
NOAA's 2022-23 Winter Outlook is in! This seasonal forecast includes a temperature and precipitation map. However, there are many aspects of a long-term forecast that are uncertain. First, let's go over the Winter Outlook issued by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. This is for the 3-month period of December, January, and...
SUNY drops application fees across 64 campuses for two weeks during fall
SYRACUSE N.Y. — State University of New York (SUNY) has dropped application fees across 64 colleges and universities for two weeks through Sunday, November 6 to allow prospective students to apply to up to five campuses, free of charge. The potential saving totals $250 per applicant, removing an early...
Grand Opening of Tipperary Hill Community Center happening next week in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The new owners of the Tipperary Hill Community Center are holding a grand opening celebration on November 2nd, organizers announced. Previously a Boys & Girls Club location, it is located at 201 Hamilton Street on the Westside of Syracuse. Owners Travis and Nicole Doty say they have been working hard to make a safe space for our youth and other community members to enjoy.
FYE returns to Destiny USA after a decade
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A familiar entertainment and pop culture retailer has opened up at Destiny USA. FYE, which is the acronym of For Your Entertainment, is returning to the Syracuse mall after closing in 2012. FYE is located on the first level of Destiny USA, occupying the former FootAction...
Big cool down Thursday before a beautiful fall weekend
You might've heard the wind howling overnight, that was a cold front pushing through central New York. High temperatures this afternoon will range 20-25 degrees cooler than Wednesday due to that frontal passage. Check out the hourly forecast for Syracuse today. And it's not just Syracuse, all of us across...
