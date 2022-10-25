Read full article on original website
Bicyclist life-flighted after Clarksville crash involving two vehicles
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to Nashville early Thursday after an accident involving two vehicles on Ft. Campbell Boulevard. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Dodge store on Ft. Campbell Blvd. Clarksville Police have shut down two northbound and two southbound lanes of the...
Man charged with deadly hit-and-run crash on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was charged with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike on Oct. 8. Metro Police report 26-year-old Edvin Chub-Caal is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failure to render aid and driving without a license for the deadly crash which resulted in the death of 69-year-old pedestrian Larry Arnold.
ATF: Dozens of guns stolen from Dickson County pawn shop
DICKSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — An investigation is underway after a pawn shop in Dickson County says dozens of guns were stolen last week. Investigators are offering a reward for information on the burglary. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) says Southern Pawn & Gun, LLC was...
Clarksville shooting in Planet Fitness parking lot left one victim wounded; suspect sought
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shooting was reported on Fort Campbell Boulevard Friday night in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness. Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reported that a silver Nissan sedan with three unknown black males inside shot at a dark-colored SUV. Both vehicles fled from the scene,...
Two teens allegedly rob, hold women at gunpoint on pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two teenagers were arrested Sunday for allegedly robbing two women who were walking Nashville's pedestrian bridge crossing into downtown. The teenagers, aged 14 and 16, were wearing face coverings and were sitting on the stairs leading up to the bridge from the eastside, Metro Police report.
Clarksville Police search for suspect who held victim at gunpoint
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect who held a victim at gunpoint Monday is wanted by Clarksville Police. Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said the suspect Jordan Jackson took the victim at gunpoint and forced them into a Gray or Silver SUV on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Jackson then drove...
Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
Proposal up for discussion to eliminate parking minimums from Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — You could soon see fewer parking spots available in some of the busiest parts of town. Several Metro Council members want to eliminate parking minimums in popular spots like The Gulch, Midtown, and Germantown. Currently, if a developer goes to get a permit, in many...
Former Nashville officer convicted of manslaughter released from jail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Police officer convicted of killing a man has been released two years earlier than his three-year sentence, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Andrew Delke was released from jail Thursday morning after being granted time served for good behavior. He wasn't...
Nashville teen arrested for Monday morning auto burglary, has extensive crime history
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville teenager with a long history of crime, including auto burglary, has been arrested for vehicle break-ins Monday morning. The teenager, who has been arrested for auto burglary, auto theft and gun possession over the past two years, was arrested for the break-in on Representative John Lewis Way downtown, Metro Police report.
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by driver at Nashville crosswalk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pedestrian is in critical condition and a driver has been charged for hitting the victim at a crosswalk on James Robertson Parkway Tuesday morning. The pedestrian, 65-year-old Betsy Hueber, was seriously hurt from the crash and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC)...
Shooting on Harding Place leaves one critically hurt
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Nashville. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Harding Place. MNPD says that there is a suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
Police: 2 shot near APSU in Clarksville, no arrests made
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people were shot Sunday near Austin Peay State University, Clarksville Police say. Officers were called to the 500 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Sunday in response to two gunshot victims. They say the shooting happened in a parking lot on University Avenue. After shots were fired, police say a vehicle fled the scene and headed toward the downtown area.
Nashville bar owner responds to law passed banning smoking at most businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville business owner is speaking out against a law banning smoking at most 21+ up businesses. While the city says this protects musicians, long-standing smoking bars say the answer should’ve been simple. “They can go somewhere else.”. Denzel Irwin goes by 'Santa'...
Tennessee city, CSX sued by mother who lost her three kids in train crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A law firm has filed a lawsuit against a Tennessee city and CSX Transportation on behalf of a mother who lost three children when they were killed driving over train tracks. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado, and 29-year-old Jose Coronado were killed in September while driving across tracks...
Man accused of exposing himself to girls outside Rutherford County home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate man has been arrested after deputies say he exposed himself to two sisters outside of their Walter Hill home. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says the girls' mother reported on Oct. 4 a man exposed himself while the girls were outside. Information...
TSA: Guns found at BNA this week set new airport record
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two firearms were found at Nashville International Airport (BNA) on Tuesday, setting a new record for firearms discovered at the airport by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). According to TSA, a loaded Glock 9mm handgun was found in one passenger's personal belongings and a loaded...
One person shot, in critical condition after shooting on Murfreesboro Pike; suspect sought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was shot on Murfreesboro Pike Monday night and is in critical condition, police dispatch confirmed. The suspect is still at large and there is no one in custody at this time, police confirm. The incident was reported in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro...
Firefighter hurt while fighting brush fire near Pegram
UPDATE (12 p.m. Oct. 25) - A nearly 20-acre brush fire that has been rekindling for two days on Buffalo Road is now being monitored by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The agency says while the fire is now 100% contained, gusty wind conditions Tuesday are top of mind. They've added a dozer contingency line to "catch any spots" that may reignite from wind gusts.
