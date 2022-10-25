Lobos’ safety AJ Haulcy 24 tackles get him second MW Freshman of the Week honor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He would have preferred a win over a strong performance. UNM Lobos true freshman safety AJ Haulcy had 24 tackles and an interception in a loss against Fresno State last week. The performance has led to him being named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week.

Haulcy’s 24 tackles are tied for second most in a single game in league history and the most by an FBS player since August of 2019. Haulcy is one of four freshmen who started in the secondary for the Lobos in a homecoming loss to Fresno State last Saturday.

“I just say thank God for putting me in this situation,” said Haulcy. “All glory to God and my team. You know, my team trust me. They believe in me. I just go out there and do what I do every day in practice.”

The Lobos are heading into a bye week with hopes of stopping a five game losing streak. The Lobos are 2-6 overall and still winless in Mountain West Conference play. They are at Utah State Nov. 5.

