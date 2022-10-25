Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
VillageFest to Transform into Halloween Spook-tacular in Downtown Palm Springs
(CNS) – Village Fest in downtown Palm Springs will transform into Halloween Spook-tacular Thursday featuring a Haunted Bus, a costume contest and more. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads, according to a statement from the city. The Sunline Transit Agency will park a themed Haunted Bus to explore until 9 p.m.
Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley
Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
highlandernews.org
Looking for a place around Riverside to go Trick-or-Treating? Here are 5 events happening in town!
With Halloween being on a Monday this year, many of us are unable to go home to spend time with our family and friends due to upcoming midterms. Even though Halloween is on a weekday, take the night off from studying and go trick-or-treating with your friends! Here are just a few of the many events to take your friends trick-or-treating.
KESQ
Below normal temperatures and wind continue
A gusty and dusty 24 hours has come to a close leaving behind quieter conditions for clean up on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the strongest winds we saw Saturday across our area. The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Advisory for mountains to the west, the...
The Stylish Azure Sky Hotel Is Our New Favorite Adults-Only Desert Escape
South Palm Springs is already chock full of luxury boutique hideaways, but with the so-far durable flexibility in remote work policies, everyone’s favorite desert town can hardly keep up with a renewed demand for weekday visits from restless Angelenos. That means more new properties are popping up every day and becoming even more specialized than before. Enter Azure Sky, a truly tiny, design-forward guesthouse with just 14 rooms and an adult-only policy that guarantees a certain kind of serenity on the grounds. Though there are only a few rooms, each is incredibly spacious, skewing more toward apartment size than a typical hotel, and many come with their own kitchenettes, another boon for a longer visit.
thepalmspringspost.com
Up in smoke? Palm Springs pot business ‘oversaturated,’ shops are for sale, and a major grower was accused of defaulting on rent
Local owners of legal marijuana dispensaries and grow operations bet big on the industry they assumed would be booming after California voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016. Six years later, tax revenue has stagnated, and several Palm Springs dispensaries are up for sale. Court documents show one major grower in the city that once applied for a fivefold expansion instead found itself accused of defaulting on millions in rent and associated fees.
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake reported in Riverside County
A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County early Wednesday morning. The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community
(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
CBS News
Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands
The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
menifee247.com
Families enjoy fun night out at Menifee Fall Festival
Story and photos by Kelvin Portillo, Correspondent. This year’s City of Menifee annual Fall Festival was an evening filled with family-friendly activities and live entertainment, such as live group performances, food and clothing vendors, and several contests. Held at the parking lot of Mt. San Jacinto College from 4-8...
vvng.com
Overturned truck with trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic on the SB I-15
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An overturned truck with a trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic delays for motorists traveling on the I-15 freeway Wednesday. The accident was reported at 2:55 pm, on October 26, 2022, almost directly underneath the Ranchero Road overpass and near the freeway on-ramp. A...
nbcpalmsprings.com
National Weather Service Issue Wind Advisory for Parts of Riverside County
(CNS) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 2 p.m. Monday for parts of Riverside County. Mountain areas, including Idyllwild-Pine Cove, in Riverside County can expect northeast winds from 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph. North winds from 15 to 25...
foxla.com
SoCal braces for Santa Ana winds, power outages
LOS ANGELES - An estimated 38,000 Southern California Edison customers in high-risk fire areas face possible power shutoffs amid the first Santa Ana wind event of the season. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday to Monday afternoon for communities in the San Bernardino, Riverside and Santa Ana mountains. The advisory also applies to the San Gorgonio Pass and throughout the Inland Empire, as well as wind-prone areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
z1077fm.com
Evidence of Shooting Found at Joshua Tree Vacation Rental
At 5:50 a.m. on Saturday (October 21) morning, the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s station responded to a report of shots fired in the 7000 block of Sunny Vista Road in Joshua Tree. At the residence, which is a short term vacation rental, responding Deputies found evidence of a shooting, though the property was unsecured and unoccupied. A search warrant was acquired, and detectives recovered unspecified evidence from the scene.
KTLA.com
Residents of condemned San Bernardino building face deadline to vacate
Monday was the deadline for hundreds of residents in San Bernardino to vacate the building they lived in after it was condemned by the city, though some are still struggling to find another place to live. Out of about 250 of the building’s residents, roughly 40 of them are left...
menifee247.com
Menifee pump track grand opening set for Nov. 5
The grand opening of the City of Menifee’s Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is set for Nov. 5 at noon. The new park is located at 26533 Craig Ave. in Menifee. The Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is the largest park of its kind in southern California, featuring bike trails with over 30 obstacles for different skill levels, including a bicycle playground and a 22,000 square-foot pump track.
knewsradio.com
Woman, Man Found Dead In Coachella Casita; Coachella Man In NorCal Under Arrest
Yellow police tape at night with blurred blue and red lights from police cars and emergency vehicles. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Sheriffs investigators are piecing together details involving the discovery of the bodies of a man and a woman inside a casita in Coachella. This incident starting Sunday...
Amid inflation and the pandemic, this IE food bank is helping families get enough to eat
A recent study found that 1 in 10 people in the Inland Empire may not be getting enough to eat. Vida Life Ministries is trying to help.
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d
LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
