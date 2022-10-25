ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moriarty, NM

Moriarty high school wrestling coach Tim Means returns to the octagon for UFC fight

By Van Tate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tim Means continues to enjoy the dual career path he put himself on last year. The Moriarty high wrestling coach is working his other job Saturday. Means will face Max Griffin in a welterweight bout as the co-main event at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. The six foot two Means is facing a five foot nine opponent in Griffin, but Griffin still has the reach advantage by an inch. Means has won three of his last four fights. Both fighters are coming off of a loss.

“I think he fights to my strengths and my abilities to stay on my feet and even find scramble,” said Means. “He’s just kind of an everywhere guy. So, those rounds will go by real quick and they just make for a fun fight win, lose or draw.”

Means will be a very busy man after the fight. High school wrestling practice starts Oct. 30. Means continues to enjoy his time as coach of the Moriarty Fighting Pintos. He likes teaching the sport and helping wrestlers also be successful at life. It’s also fun to show his team that their coach still has what it takes to compete. “You know, using the platform that I am on, they get to watch me on TV,” said Means. “That’s about the coolest thing I’m doing when it comes to that stuff. We lost some good seniors based on the fact that we had a lot of first-year seniors, but a lot of our more experienced guys are state champions, state placers, you know, and like I said, first-time wrestlers. What I got a kick out of that senior class is we sent some real workers out into the world.”

Means will try to show his team how to get it done in the real world when he puts his 32-13-1 record on the line against the 18-9 Griffin Saturday. The main card has a 5 p.m. start time on ESPN Plus.

