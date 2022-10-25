ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Driver dies in crash after he failed to yield to traffic in San Carlos, DPS says

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 2 days ago

SAN CARLOS, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — An Edinburg man was killed Monday evening after authorities say he failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

Daniel Luna, 50, of Edinburg, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At about 5:48 p.m. Monday, Luna was driving a tan Jeep Grand Cherokee with two others aboard while traveling eastbound toward the turnaround at the intersection of State Highway 107 and Sun Flower Road in San Carlos, troopers said.

Approaching the intersection, Luna failed to yield to the right of way while turning left at a yield sign and collided with a 2008 gray Silverado, occupied by two men, who were traveling westbound, troopers said.

Brawler shoots 3 bystanders in downtown McAllen fight, police allege

According to DPS, one of the passengers of Luna’s Jeep was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition; The other passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were not take to a hospital, troopers said.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 4

Sandy Perez
2d ago

If you can't follow the rules of the road, then you have no business driving? The majority in the valley don't even have a D.L., much less insurance. Don't even get me started on Pedestrains' right of way. People are in a hurry that they don't care how they're driving, on the cell phone, distracted, instead of paying attention to traffic? We all need to drive defensively! Otherwise, someone will be killed on the streets of speed!! By the way, the Valley is highest in the nation for DWI's. #ResponsibleDriving #DefensiveDriving #RulesOfTheRoad

Reply
5
