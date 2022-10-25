ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Board of Education approves several budgets dependent on referendum outcome

By Ken Kosirowski
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Board of Education voted Monday night to approve several budgets for the upcoming year.

State law says school boards have to set their tax levies and adopt a budget on or before Nov. 1.

Because the referendum isn’t voted on until Nov. 8, the board had to draw up two budgets–one for if the referendum passes, and one if it doesn’t.

The board voted unanimously to approve both budgets.

