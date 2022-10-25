Read full article on original website
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage shows thief attempting to break into work van at business in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners at an Oakland Park auto glass and window repair business are warning other businesses after one of their work vans was broken into, and the crime was all caught on camera. Just after midnight on Monday, a masked man was seen on surveillance...
Click10.com
Detectives catch fugitive: How black market operation was able to sell cheap fuel
MIAMI – Adryan Hernandez was among a group of fraudsters who detectives accused of being part of a black market scheme in Miami-Dade County that used technology and stolen identities to deal with stolen fuel, according to prosecutors. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer issued an arrest warrant in...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest 2, 1 accused of dealing in stolen guns in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of suspects were caught and cuffed in South Florida, including one charged with dealing in stolen guns. Rockenley Morisseau and Edenson Previous were arrested, Monday night, after responding to reports of a group of suspicious people in a parking lot on the 3700 Block of Southwest 52nd Avenue.
Click10.com
Student questioned after ‘suspicious bags’ left at North Miami Beach school
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach are questioning a student after “suspicious bags” were found Thursday morning at C. G. Bethel High School. North Miami Beach police said Miami-Dade police also responded to the school at 16150 NE 17th Ave. with their bomb squad to assess the situation.
WSVN-TV
Police arrive to medical office building in Fort Lauderdale after call of suspicious man
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 911 call describing a suspicious man entering a medical office building in Fort Lauderdale prompted a police response. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 NW 5th Way, Thursday morning. According to reports, a 911 call was made detailing a man who...
WSVN-TV
1 in custody in connection to fatal Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Fort Lauderdale. Stephen Sherburne, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday after agents at a local Hertz car rental noticed front-end damage to the car he rented and immediately called Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.
WSVN-TV
Video shows man trying to break into Rey’s Pizza in Hialeah Gardens, breaking window
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man with an appetite for crime was caught on video trying his best to break into a Hialeah Gardens pizza shop in the middle of the night, breaking a glass window above the entrance doors in the process. Exterior surveillance footage shows the subject...
WSVN-TV
Police arrive to medical office building after false alarm of suspicious man entering building
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A false alarm call describing a suspicious entering a medical office building in Fort Lauderdale prompted a police response. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 NW 5th Way, Thursday morning. According to reports, a 911 call was made detailing a man who...
NBC Miami
Man Attacks Cousin With Machete Following Argument in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police
Police are investigating an early morning stabbing Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade in which a man allegedly attacked his cousin with a machete. Miami-Dade Police said a 911 call was made around 3:30 a.m. regarding the incident in the 1800 block of Northwest 66th Street. Investigators said the suspect, identified only as an adult man, attacked his male cousin with the machete following a "heated dispute."
WSVN-TV
Police respond to suspicious bags left at C. G. Bethel High School in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Reports of suspicious bags left at a North Miami Beach school have prompted a police response. North Miami Beach Police arrived at the scene at C.G. Bethel High School located at 16150 NE 17th Avenue, Thursday morning. The Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad was also...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Stealing Truck With $250K in Electronics Inside Near Miami Airport
A man is facing charges in connection with the theft of a box truck containing $250,000 worth of electronics near Miami International Airport last year, police said. Alain Rangel, 37, was arrested Tuesday on two grand theft charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed. An arrest report said the theft happened on...
WSVN-TV
Halloween costume causes scare at Fort Lauderdale medical office, all clear given
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Halloween costume caused scare and confusion for all the wrong reasons at one medical office building in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 Northwest Fifth Way, Thursday morning. According to police, a 911 call was made about a man...
Click10.com
Fake HOA workers distract 94-year-old, steal thousands worth of jewelry from Coconut Creek home
Coconut Creek, Fla. – Police are investigating a robbery after two men posing as Homeowners Association workers stole from an elderly woman’s house in Coconut Creek on Wednesday. The 94-year-old woman who chose to remain unidentified told Local 10′s Rosh Lowe that two men who identified themselves as...
WSVN-TV
Security camera captures team of thieves attempting to steal catalytic converters
MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of catalytic converter thieves were caught in the act with one of them pulling out a gun before making a getaway. The victim’s van has now been hit twice. “Yeah, it’s the same group with another car,” said Julio Riano. Riano believes...
WSVN-TV
Robbery suspect in custody after police pursuit in North Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a person they suspect is connected to a robbery after a highway chase. On Wednesday, police followed a man who was riding a red scooter. The man went from Interstate 95 northbound at the Golden Glades, westbound on the Palmetto, eastbound on the Palmetto access road and then northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Miami Gardens Drive.
WSVN-TV
C. G. Bethel High School in North Miami all clear after police find no bomb devices after reports of suspicious bags found
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After suspicious bags were reported at a North Miami Beach school, police have deemed the school safe and clear. C.G. Bethel High School located at 16150 NE 17th Avenue has resumed normal operation as students were released back into the school, Thursday afternoon. North...
NBC Miami
Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale
An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
Broward County firefighter, girlfriend critically injured in fiery crash on I-95
A Broward Sheriff's Office firefighter helped his girlfriend escape after a fiery crash involving a fuel tanker on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.
WSVN-TV
Police release cellphone footage of person involved with death of 22-year-old motorcyclist
MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver captured a group of bikers riding southbound along Interstate 95 in Miami, Sunday night, moments after 22-year-old Oscar Garcia was shot and killed while riding his bike on the interstate, just south of the 79th Street exit. “Male, gunshot, patient not alert, southbound I-95 to...
Click10.com
Teen trio robs deaf student at knifepoint as he waits for school bus, Miami police say
MIAMI – A 17-year-old accused of robbing a deaf student at knifepoint as he waited for a school bus appeared in Miami-Dade County bond court Wednesday. According to a Miami police arrest report, Carlos Prado was among a group of teenagers who robbed the victim on Sept. 30. The...
