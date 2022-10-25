Read full article on original website
American Organic Infant Formula Company Bobbie is Recognized by Fast Company’s Brands That Matter List for Changing the Culture Around How We Feed Our Babies
The list honors inspiring brands with an undeniable impact on culture and business; Bobbie is honored for its work to evolve the outdated feeding wars. Today Bobbie, the only American Organic infant formula company founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by Fast Company’s second annual Brands That Matter list, honoring brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. The companies and nonprofits selected have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals.
DeepMaterial (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd Offers Various Types of Industrial Hot Melt Electronic Component Epoxy Adhesives for Using In different Industries And Environments
DeepMaterial (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd presents an extensive range of adhesive and glue products for industries like consumer electronics, home appliances and automobiles. DeepMaterial (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd provides advanced and excellent quality adhesives and glue for the ever growing electronic, telecommunication, and automotive industry. It has a team of highly qualified chemical engineers who are able to ensure the success of the company's development through strengthening its production and production capabilities. All adhesives are produced in accordance with international standards. It employs the most advanced production equipment and a unique process to produce its high-quality adhesives which are completely safe for humans. It's production facility is also kept clean and healthy as it has all the necessary equipment that is required by the industries' health standards. They have strong R&D team and always make efforts to constantly improve products by using advanced technology in order to meet customers’ diverse needs. They aim to provide customers with best and most reliable adhesives for high performance applications. Their professional services and excellent product quality have won the trust of customers all over the world.
Neustar Security Services Appoints Alice Palmer Chief Marketing Officer
Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, announced that Alice Palmer has joined the company as chief marketing officer. Palmer will draw on more than twenty years of experience to lead the company’s global marketing strategy and marketing team, and to drive growth through accelerated demand generation, product and partner marketing and brand building.
Guerrilla RF Surpasses 150M+ RFIC/MMIC Deployments
Accelerates Shipments, Increasing Lifetime Deployments by 50 Percent in 15 Months. Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announced today it has surpassed the 150 million milestone for RFIC/MMIC deployments – a 50 percent increase in lifetime shipments since it reached the 100M mark 15 months ago. Since opening its doors in 2013, Guerrilla RF has experienced incredible growth within the wireless infrastructure market. In 2020 and 2021, the company was recognized by Inc. magazine as being one of the top 500 fastest growing companies in the country.
Banners Overnight Dubbed the “Amazon Prime of Banners”, Delivering the Quickest Vinyl Banner Services with Overnight Shipping
Banners Overnight is a premier American supplier of regular and custom banners, offering the fastest shipping nationwide. Banners are among the most reliable means of promotion, spreading, and keeping the word circulating among passersby. Whether it is a celebration of important trade shows, a marketing campaign for an emerging brand or a big announcement from household names, heaps of banners are required to ensure as many people know everything about the occasion.
Nifter(TM) Enters Negotiations with Amazon as the Artificial Intelligence Provider for Nifter's NFT User Recommendation & Experience Engine
“Added to being a publicly traded platform, this partnership gives Nifter the competitive advantage of providing an unparalleled user experience that will increase conversation rates, adoption and sales,” says Carl “Supreme” Harte – ClickStream’s Creative Director. ABOUT NIFTER™. Nifter™ is a Non-fungible Token (NFT) marketplace...
iFabric Corp Announces Launch of "Verzus All" Apparel Brand and New Orders
MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Hylton Karon President and CEO of iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today provided an update on the Company's new brand launch and new orders for its swimwear products. "I'm pleased to announce the launch of our new direct-to-consumer brand...
Think Tribe extends Support to Brands wishing to Migrate to Business Central
Think Tribe extends Supports to Brands wishing to Migrate to Microsoft D365 Business Central with (proven and robust process) Streamlined process. Dubai,United Arab Emirates - October 27, 2022 /PressCable/ — Think Tribe Technologies is introducing a strategic process for brands that wish to migrate to Microsoft D365 Business Central which...
Stevanato Group and DWK Life Sciences Sign Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreement for EZ-fill® Platform Products
Stevanato Group aims to expand distribution of EZ-fill® whose proven advantages have turned its processing technology into an industry standard for Ready-To-Use products. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, and DWK Life Sciences, a leading global manufacturer and provider of precision labware as well as primary packaging solutions for Life Science Research, Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical markets, today announced they have entered a non-exclusive agreement for the distribution and sale of the EZ-fill® Ready-to-Use solutions (RTU) by Stevanato Group.
Ascential and Instacart Announce Comprehensive Joint Business Partnership
New partnership will enable both companies to better serve CPG brands through early access to new Instacart Ad products, joint marketing, education and development initiatives. Ascential plc (LSE: ASCL.L), the specialist information, analytics, and eCommerce optimization company, and Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a new comprehensive joint business partnership. Delivered through Flywheel Digital, LIONS, and WARC, all part of Ascential, the partnership will enable both Instacart and Ascential to better serve brands through early access to new Instacart advertising products and pilots, co-marketing, and educational and developmental initiatives.
2USmiles, a Leading Provider of Clear Teeth Aligners Shares Key Principles for Clear Aligners Treatment in New Blog Post
The blog post by 2USmiles is an eye-opener into some of the best-kept secrets of clear teeth aligners that are quintessential for achieving the perfect result when using teeth aligners to straighten the teeth. United States - October 27, 2022 — Clear aligners have become increasingly popular over the years...
Fulcrum HR Consulting Continues to Transform Companies via Leadership Development Initiatives
CEO Kelly Kubicek is guiding clients to provide better experiences for employees per her unique ‘Get Real’ philosophy. Fulcrum HR Consulting, in conjunction with CEO Kelly Kubicek, is pleased to announce its ongoing mission to make human resources (HR) more transparent, via thought leadership and a ‘Get Real’ philosophy.
North America Specialty Coffee Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for On-The-Go Coffee, and Burgeoning Premium Coffee Shop Sector Fuel Expansion - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Specialty Coffee Market 2021-2030 by Grade, Product Type, Application, Consumer Age, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America specialty coffee market is projected to grow by 11.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $...
Bobcat expands small loader attachments range
Bobcat has expanded its range of attachments for small articulated loaders, with the addition of two new BrushcatTM rotary cutter models and a new log grapple attachment. Designed for use with the L23 and L28 small articulated loaders, the Brushcat attachments have cutting widths of 1,118mm (44 inches) and 1,372mm (54 inches) respectively, and are the smallest of Bobcat’s rotary cutter range.
MakeShift People First Scheduling Solution Now Available on SAP® Store
By Integrating with SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central, the employee scheduling solution gives clients access to an intelligent workforce management system that will improve the employee scheduling experience for shift-based industries. AppColony Inc., doing business as MakeShift, providers of a cloud-based employee scheduling and time tracking platform, today announced...
ONWARD Schedules Webcast to Provide Third Quarter Business Update and Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announced that it will host a webcast to discuss its Q3 business highlights. The Company also provided information on its participation at upcoming investor and industry events.
UK entrepreneur launches Tranquil; a new tech for elderly care after trip inspired by FD Roosevelt
British founder Miles Waghorn creates leading medical alert watch and tracker device for elderly / dementia patients to save lives, after trip inspired by FD Roosevelt. Eight years ago, Miles Waghorn was working a part-time job in a local store when he had a brainwave. Being based in the home...
David Simon’s Twin Securities Wins Best Merger Arbitrage Fund for the Fifth Time at HFM’s 2022 U.S. Hedge Fund Performance Awards
Twin Capital Management LLC, a New York-based hedge fund firm, announced today that its fund, Twin Securities, L.P., has been named “Best Merger Arbitrage Fund” at the 2022 HFM U.S. Performance Awards. This marks the fifth time that Twin Capital Management LLC has won this award and the sixth time in the last eleven years Twin has been recognized by HFM overall.
eClinical Solutions Achieves New Medidata Accreditation Enhancing Digital Services to Support High Quality, Faster Digital Trials at Scale
New Medidata Site Cloud: End of Study accreditation helps streamline end of study workflows expanding breadth of technology services available for advancing digital trials. eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and services, today announced its accreditation in Medidata’s Site Cloud: End of Study (EOS) platform. eClinical now holds a total of eight accreditations across the Medidata Clinical Data Cloud and is the first Medidata partner to gain accreditation for the Site Cloud: End of Study product.
Shell Plc publishes third quarter 2022 press release
"We are delivering robust results at a time of ongoing volatility in global energy markets. We continue to strengthen Shell's portfolio through disciplined investment and transform the company for a low-carbon future. At the same time we are working closely with governments and customers to address their short and long-term energy needs.
