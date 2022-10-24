Read full article on original website
Women's Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal
Nebraska Football announces 2023 schedule
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RB
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chart
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for season
Kearney Hub
Recruiting: Raiola family - including Dylan and Dayton - headed back to Nebraska for visit
LINCOLN - Nebraska football will host a number of top 2024 recruits for Saturday's game against Illinois, including a five-star legacy who's committed to Ohio State and intends to tag along with his younger brother. Dylan Raiola, the nation's No. 1 2024 recruit according to multiple services, will return to...
Husker Weekly Wrap: Mickey Joseph challenges his team to win the battle of physicality
If you were to go by the running stereotype of Big Ten football, Nebraska's opponent on Saturday would fit the picture of what many think about a team in this league. That's not a dis. Bret Bielema would no question take it as a compliment. And he should. Stay true...
Christopherson: However it plays out, Joseph's and staff's recruiting approach leaves right impression
Mickey Joseph was on the move, between one high school stop and another in Louisiana, talking recruiting while recruiting. This was back in May before he was Husker interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Yet he was already popular Mickey, the guy everyone around here seemed thrilled to have back with an 'N' on his wardrobe.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball: Former Husker fired by Ole Miss
One of the great former stars of Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball is in quite a spot of trouble. One week after being suspended by Ole Miss, Kayla Banwarth has been officially fired. While the reason for the firing isn’t known, the school moved rather quickly in the investigation that saw the...
Huskers-Illini: What we're looking for, final predictions
Nebraska football is back in action after a week off. There's seemingly a lot of momentum for Mickey Joseph as the full-time coach for Nebraska and a win Saturday by the Huskers would be a real boost to his growing resume. However that win would have to come against an...
Nebraska Football announces 2023 schedule
Nebraska comes out of the tunnel before a gameSteven Branscombe/Getty Images. Nebraska football announced their 2023 schedule on Twitter on Wednesday morning, as preparations are being made for the 2023 season.
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral
On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
Grand Island, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Clay Ostarly Leaving Gray Television: Where Is the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
After meteorologist Clay Ostarly announced on social media that he would reveal some big news at the month’s end, his viewers eagerly awaited the announcement. And now the Omaha meteorologist has announced he is leaving Gray Television for an exciting career opportunity. His regular viewers naturally want to know where the chief meteorologist is going and if the new opportunity will also take him away from Omaha. Find out what Clay Ostarly said about leaving Gray Television and where he is now.
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
Neb. farmer says don’t do what he did: Misrepresent crop losses
LINCOLN — A Nebraska farmer took to the internet Thursday to urge his fellow farmers against doing what he did: misrepresent his crop losses to the federal government. In September, a federal judge ordered Meadow Grove farmer Ross Nelson to pay $1 million in restitution and a $30,000 fine for making a fraudulent crop insurance claim.
