Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
DAYSTARTER Token (DST) Continues to Expand Its Ecosystem With Bittrex Listing After the Successful Pre-sale
On October 24, 2022, Life3 announced its listing of the DAYSTARTER Token (DST), the first dApp governance token of the Life3 project, on the Bittrex Global exchange with DST-USDT pair. The initial listing price per DST was 0.0025 USDT and surged briefly to a record high of 0.08 USDT soon after listing on Bittrex.
Woonsocket Call
David Simon’s Twin Securities Wins Best Merger Arbitrage Fund for the Fifth Time at HFM’s 2022 U.S. Hedge Fund Performance Awards
Twin Capital Management LLC, a New York-based hedge fund firm, announced today that its fund, Twin Securities, L.P., has been named “Best Merger Arbitrage Fund” at the 2022 HFM U.S. Performance Awards. This marks the fifth time that Twin Capital Management LLC has won this award and the sixth time in the last eleven years Twin has been recognized by HFM overall.
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Gulf Insurance Limited
AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B+ (Good) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb-” (Good) from “bb” (Fair) of Gulf Insurance Limited (Gulf) (Trinidad and Tobago). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to positive from stable.
TechCrunch
Human Impact Capital is a new $50M fund investing in social impact startups
I spoke with the fund’s manager, Lucas Paul, to find out what drove the creation of the fund and its investment thesis. “We are convinced that innovation is key to overcoming the biggest social challenges of our time, and we are dedicated to contributing to a better future and supporting innovation through investments in social impact startups,” said Paul in an interview with TechCrunch. “Entrepreneurs providing solutions to these social problems will advance our society and lay the foundation for the generations to come. While impact VC investments are on the rise, 75% of those flow into environmental topics.”
Woonsocket Call
American Tower: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BOSTON (AP) _ American Tower Corp. (AMT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Boston, said it had funds from operations of $1.1 billion, or $2.36 per share, in the period.
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Personal Care Ingredients Industry is Expected to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Personal Care Ingredients Market Research Report by Ingredient Type (Antimicrobials, Conditioning Polymers, and Emollients), Source, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Personal Care Ingredients Market size...
Woonsocket Call
Alnylam: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $405.9 million in its third quarter. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $3.32 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks...
ffnews.com
yufin Announces Partnership with Gigacover as it Tops 15,000 Merchant Sign-ups in the Philippines
Yufin, a merchant platform that enables under-served SMEs in emerging markets to access the digital economy, today announced a partnership with Singapore-based insurance provider Gigacover. The announcement comes as yufin reveals it has exceeded 15,000 merchant sign-ups since launching in Davao City, in the Philippines end May 2022. Under the...
Woonsocket Call
Fulcrum HR Consulting Continues to Transform Companies via Leadership Development Initiatives
CEO Kelly Kubicek is guiding clients to provide better experiences for employees per her unique ‘Get Real’ philosophy. Fulcrum HR Consulting, in conjunction with CEO Kelly Kubicek, is pleased to announce its ongoing mission to make human resources (HR) more transparent, via thought leadership and a ‘Get Real’ philosophy.
Woonsocket Call
PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on February 10, 2023 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on January 20, 2023. About PerkinElmer. PerkinElmer, Inc. is a...
Woonsocket Call
Fox INU, the First DEX Platform with a Multi-Type Referral Program Launches its First Phase of Token Sale
Fox INU is an ERC-20 token, a governance token for the Fox INU project, a DeFi project where users can add liquidity and/or swap the token in decentralized exchanges. Fox INU project was established on the 15th of July 2022 with a mission to create an all-encompassing DEX platform where crypto traders, collectors, and enthusiasts can launch their projects, discover new opportunities, and create sustainable channels of passive income. The project launched its first phase of token sale on the 5th of October, which will last until the 30th of December.
Woonsocket Call
Stevanato Group and DWK Life Sciences Sign Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreement for EZ-fill® Platform Products
Stevanato Group aims to expand distribution of EZ-fill® whose proven advantages have turned its processing technology into an industry standard for Ready-To-Use products. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, and DWK Life Sciences, a leading global manufacturer and provider of precision labware as well as primary packaging solutions for Life Science Research, Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical markets, today announced they have entered a non-exclusive agreement for the distribution and sale of the EZ-fill® Ready-to-Use solutions (RTU) by Stevanato Group.
Woonsocket Call
Guerrilla RF Surpasses 150M+ RFIC/MMIC Deployments
Accelerates Shipments, Increasing Lifetime Deployments by 50 Percent in 15 Months. Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announced today it has surpassed the 150 million milestone for RFIC/MMIC deployments – a 50 percent increase in lifetime shipments since it reached the 100M mark 15 months ago. Since opening its doors in 2013, Guerrilla RF has experienced incredible growth within the wireless infrastructure market. In 2020 and 2021, the company was recognized by Inc. magazine as being one of the top 500 fastest growing companies in the country.
Woonsocket Call
Ascential and Instacart Announce Comprehensive Joint Business Partnership
New partnership will enable both companies to better serve CPG brands through early access to new Instacart Ad products, joint marketing, education and development initiatives. Ascential plc (LSE: ASCL.L), the specialist information, analytics, and eCommerce optimization company, and Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a new comprehensive joint business partnership. Delivered through Flywheel Digital, LIONS, and WARC, all part of Ascential, the partnership will enable both Instacart and Ascential to better serve brands through early access to new Instacart advertising products and pilots, co-marketing, and educational and developmental initiatives.
Woonsocket Call
Takeda Delivers Strong FY2022 H1 Results and Raises Full-Year Forecast
Strong Start to Fiscal Year with H1 Core Revenue Growth of +5.5% at Constant Exchange Rate (CER); Reported Revenue Growth +10.1%. Core Operating Profit Growth of +14.5% at CER; Core Operating Profit Margin of 31.7%. Reported Operating Profit Growth Affected by One-time Gain Booked in FY2021 Q1 from Sale of...
Woonsocket Call
Global Recloser Market Set to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027, Powered by Voltage Rating
According to a research report “Recloser Market by Phase Type (Three Phase, Single Phase, and Triple-single Phase), Control Type (Electronic and Hydraulic), Voltage Rating (Up to 15 kV, 16-27 kV, and 28-38 kV), Insulation Medium (Oil, Air, and Epoxy) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027″ The global recloser market is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027. The recloser market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the power distribution infrastructure, which is expected to strengthen in the upcoming years with the rise in demand for electricity. Also, the increase in renewable energy capacity addition and increased investment in industrial production will enable the demand for reclosers. With the growing usage of high-voltage direct systems, the market for reclosers is expected to be driven at a faster rate.
Woonsocket Call
Syngenta Group Reports Strong Performance in Q3 2022
Growth driven by products and services that help farmers grow crops sustainably amidst global food security and climate change challenges. 9M Group sales at $25.9 billion, growth of $4.9 billion, +2124% vs. prior year. Q3 Group sales grew to $7.9 billion. 9M EBITDA at $4.6 billion, +30% vs. prior year.
Woonsocket Call
DeepMaterial (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd Offers Various Types of Industrial Hot Melt Electronic Component Epoxy Adhesives for Using In different Industries And Environments
DeepMaterial (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd presents an extensive range of adhesive and glue products for industries like consumer electronics, home appliances and automobiles. DeepMaterial (ShenZhen) Co., Ltd provides advanced and excellent quality adhesives and glue for the ever growing electronic, telecommunication, and automotive industry. It has a team of highly qualified chemical engineers who are able to ensure the success of the company's development through strengthening its production and production capabilities. All adhesives are produced in accordance with international standards. It employs the most advanced production equipment and a unique process to produce its high-quality adhesives which are completely safe for humans. It's production facility is also kept clean and healthy as it has all the necessary equipment that is required by the industries' health standards. They have strong R&D team and always make efforts to constantly improve products by using advanced technology in order to meet customers’ diverse needs. They aim to provide customers with best and most reliable adhesives for high performance applications. Their professional services and excellent product quality have won the trust of customers all over the world.
Woonsocket Call
iFabric Corp Announces Launch of "Verzus All" Apparel Brand and New Orders
MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Hylton Karon President and CEO of iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today provided an update on the Company's new brand launch and new orders for its swimwear products. "I'm pleased to announce the launch of our new direct-to-consumer brand...
Cybersecurity Startup Protexxa Raises $4 Million in Seed Funding to Protect Businesses and Individuals Online as Cybercrime Accelerates
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Cybersecurity startup Protexxa today announced it has raised CAD$4 million in seed funding. The company, which launched at an intimate event earlier this month, aims to address the risk to businesses resulting from gaps in personal cybersecurity for both companies and individuals. Its seed funding round was led by BKR Capital, which makes transformational investments in disruptive companies and promising Black technology founders. The Firehood Angels and several angel investors, including Jeff Fettes, Annette Verschuren, and Leen Li also participated in the round. The funds will be used to build out the cybersecurity platform with assisted remediation technology, facilitate pilots with global customers, and prepare to scale its operations. The company is currently in the process of filing several patents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005716/en/ Protexxa is the brainchild of global information technology leader and cybersecurity executive Claudette McGowan. The company aims to address the risk to businesses resulting from gaps in personal cybersecurity for both companies and individuals. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0