Calling all principals and school administrators! How would you like one of 15 Arizona Centennial road signs to display in your cafeteria, auditorium or elsewhere on campus?. The Arizona Department of Transportation is hosting a student essay contest to determine which public schools will get an Arizona Centennial road sign that was originally installed on the state highway system in 2012 to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Arizona gaining statehood.

