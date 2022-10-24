ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use

By JONATHAN J. COOPER AND KATHLEEN RONAYNE PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal The post Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Streak of light over Arizona sky came from SpaceX launch

PHOENIX - Arizona residents were abuzz on Oct. 27 regarding a strange streak of light and an odd-shaped cloud in the sky, with many wondering if it was a meteor, rocket launch or perhaps - aliens?. As it turns out, the cloud came from a SpaceX launch. Viewers across Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Kierland Commons offers new fall festival

The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

State’s largest tree moving into the Outlets

The Outlets at Anthem will, for the 21st year, host the state’s tallest Christmas tree when it pulls in on a 40-foot flatbed truck at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The 70-foot-tall, 20-feet-wide tree is coming from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest on the border between Oregon and California. The tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

ADOT Launches Contest To Give Away Arizona Centennial Road Signs

Calling all principals and school administrators! How would you like one of 15 Arizona Centennial road signs to display in your cafeteria, auditorium or elsewhere on campus?. The Arizona Department of Transportation is hosting a student essay contest to determine which public schools will get an Arizona Centennial road sign that was originally installed on the state highway system in 2012 to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Arizona gaining statehood.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban

Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Powerball jackpot climbs

Gibby has been part of our family at Good Morning Arizona for decades, so it's no surprise that we had to celebrate his big day. The House of Haunts in Scottsdale, near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The “House of Haunts” is giving you...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best of Phoenix 2022: Top Spots to Find Food From Around the World

One of the riches of Phoenix is the Valley's collection of cultures and the amazing foods people create to share a taste of home. Whether you're looking for freshly made Korean tofu, rich and hearty Ethiopian stew, or a giant German pretzel, you can find it just a short drive away without leaving the Phoenix metropolitan area. Here are the best spots to try foods from all over the world right here in the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy