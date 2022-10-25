ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: 73-Year-Old Missing Man’s Body Found

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for your help in locating William Brewer Bobbitt, 73. He is described as 5’9″, 130 pounds with black and gray hair. He may be wearing a gray cap and bright red high-top shoes. He was last seen on Summit Walk Drive...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Person Found Dead At McAlpine Creek Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say that they were attempting to find a missing person when they discovered a body. CMPD has not said if the two incidents are connected. While officers were searching the McAlpine Creek Park, they said that they found a body in one of the park’s creeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police searching for west Charlotte armed robbery suspect

Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

College student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting

The daycare owner here is no stranger to RSV, but doctors say the virus is hitting the children earlier in the season. Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing. Deer wrangled out of South Carolina restaurant after it wandered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say two overnight crashes in east Charlotte are related and the drivers may have been racing. It all started near Plott Road and Robinson Church Road. The road is partially closed as of 5 a.m. and a Duke Energy crew was working on a power pole, as power lines were brought down due to the collision.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina A&T Freshman From Statesville Shot To Death

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night the left two people dead and four others injured. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Circle Drive. North Carolina A&T State University officials have identified one of the victims as Kaneycha Turner, 19....
GREENSBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Victim’s Car Stolen After Homicide on Snow Lane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say one person has died after a shooting Sunday morning on Snow Lane. Officers were called just before 10:30 a.m. on October 23rd. When they arrived, they 32-year-old Ahylea Willard suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced by Medic. This is an ongoing investigation....
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Injured In Shooting In University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting is under investigation in Northeast Charlotte. Medic confirms that one person was treated for life threatening injuries after responding to Tyler Trail Court in University City Tuesday night before 9 p.m. CMPD has not released information about the shooting. Stay with WCCB News for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead, One Injured After Mooresville Motorcycle Crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police say a woman was killed and another person was injured after their motorcycle collided with a truck. On October 25th, just after 7 p.m., Mooresville Police arrived at a crash between a motorcycle and a truck on W. Iredell Avenue near N. Academy Street. Officers...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WRAL News

3 dead after murder-suicide near Charlotte

DALLAS, N.C. — Three people were found dead in a car on Monday afternoon after what authorities said was a murder-suicide. Two people were shot in the car by a man before the man turned the gun on himself, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said David...
CHARLOTTE, NC

