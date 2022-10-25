Camden, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Camden.
The Cape Henlopen High School soccer team will have a game with Caesar Rodney High School on October 25, 2022, 13:00:00.
Cape Henlopen High School
Caesar Rodney High School
October 25, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Cape Henlopen High School soccer team will have a game with Caesar Rodney High School on October 25, 2022, 14:30:00.
Cape Henlopen High School
Caesar Rodney High School
October 25, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0