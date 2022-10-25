ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote: Greater Cincinnati high school athletes of the week, Oct. 24

By Melanie Laughman, James Weber, Shelby Dermer, Brendan Connelly and Alex Harrison, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
Voting is open for the next Cincinnati.com Athletes of the Week ballot of the 2022-2023 high school sports year, presented by Mercy Health, for the week spanning Oct. 17-23.

Enquirer/Cincinnati.com readers can vote for their favorite high school Athletes of the Week on their desktop, the Cincinnati.com mobile web or Cincinnati.com app once per hour.

Deadline is 4 p.m. on Friday.

Athletes of the Week voting occurs each week during all high school sports seasons and recognizes athletes across all sports.

Please do not email your votes; they will not count.

Athletes are on this week's ballot based on information made available to The Enquirer and nominations made over the past week, including scores emailed to prepsports@enquirer.com.

Readers can join The Enquirer's Preps Plus Facebook group to get into the high school sports conversation.

Twitter hashtags for fall: Football, #cincyfb; Soccer, #cincysoccer; Tennis, #cincytennis; Golf, #cincygolf; Cross country, #cincyxc; volleyball, #cincyvb; field hockey, #cincyfh; Water polo, #cincypolo.

The Enquirer reserves the right to remove teams/individuals from the ballot based on voting irregularities at any point up to and after final votes.

The Enquirer also names Shyla Aggarwal of Mason as singles tennis player of the week and Kylee Heidemann of Mercy McAuley as girls golfer of the week after they won state championships in their respective sports.

