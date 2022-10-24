ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 1 top plays, live updates

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series is officially underway as the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the American League-winning Houston Astros on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros advanced to the World Series after pulling off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Expert picks for Phillies vs. Astros

The Houston Astros have not lost a game in the postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies have defied the odds and looked like a team of destiny throughout October. So, which storyline will win out when the 2022 World Series begins Friday night (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App)?
HOUSTON, TX
nbcsportsedge.com

Experts Weigh In: Harper and the Phillies vs. Verlander and the Astros

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
HOUSTON, TX

