Four Former Astros Could Win World Series with Phillies
Garrett Stubbs, Kent Emanuel, Mark Appel and Chris Devenski were all rostered by the Philadelphia Phillies this season.
World Series Game 1: Best moments from Phillies' stunning win in Houston
The Philadelphia Phillies made the improbable happen in Game 1 against the Houston Astros.
Inside the Astros and Phillies Writers Predict World Series Outcome
The teams from Inside the Astros and Inside the Phillies linked up to discuss the upcoming World Series.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 1 top plays, live updates
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series is officially underway as the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the American League-winning Houston Astros on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The Astros advanced to the World Series after pulling off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees...
Astros Announce World Series Roster, Make One Change From ALCS
Astros Announce World Series Roster, Make One Change From ALCS
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies
Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
World Series: Underdog Phillies hope to stay hot vs. perfect Astros
A historic underdog and a top-seeded, perennial contender will face off when the No. 6-seeded Philadelphia Phillies meet the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, which will start Friday and could run through Nov. 5.
Yardbarker
Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Set World Series Game 1 Starting Lineups
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros released their starting lineups Friday afternoon for game one of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET Friday night. The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola Friday night. The Astros will pitch Justin...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Expert picks for Phillies vs. Astros
The Houston Astros have not lost a game in the postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies have defied the odds and looked like a team of destiny throughout October. So, which storyline will win out when the 2022 World Series begins Friday night (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App)?
nbcsportsedge.com
Experts Weigh In: Harper and the Phillies vs. Verlander and the Astros
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
World Series: Realmuto, Phillies rally for Game 1 win vs. Astros
Veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto hit an opposite-field, 346-foot home run to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday in Houston.
