Everything is clear after a Monday lockdown at Tallassee High School. Social media was abuzz after the presence of numerous law enforcement vehicles at the school. “To shed a bit of light on the police presence at [Tallassee High School Monday], a small altercation triggered a series of social media posts,” Tallassee City Schools said in a Facebook post. “Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown and extra police units were requested.”

TALLASSEE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO