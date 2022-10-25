Read full article on original website
WSFA
Ribbon-cutting held for new Banks School
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at Banks School will finally be able to learn all under one roof. The Pike County school celebrated its brand-new building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Pike County Superintendent Mark Bazzell says the rebuilding of Banks School is a long time coming and...
tallasseetribune.com
All clear given after high school lock down
Everything is clear after a Monday lockdown at Tallassee High School. Social media was abuzz after the presence of numerous law enforcement vehicles at the school. “To shed a bit of light on the police presence at [Tallassee High School Monday], a small altercation triggered a series of social media posts,” Tallassee City Schools said in a Facebook post. “Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown and extra police units were requested.”
WSFA
Wetumpka teacher has ‘cool and calm’ presence in the classroom
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - When Horace Ball enters his classroom at Wetumpka Middle School, it’s all eyes on him. Ball’s described as calm and quiet, but he has a commanding presence in his 5th math and science class. “You know you put your best effort into everything because...
alabamanews.net
Selma High School Switches to Remote Learning Due to COVID, Flu
Students at Selma High School will be taking classes from home because both students and staff have flu-like symptoms or have tested positive for COVID. Selma School Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd has transitioned all activities to remote learning until Monday, October 31. “You can never be too safe. With flu season...
lowndessignal.com
JAG specialist Chantrice Morrison breaks down student barriers, named Lowndes County Career Technical Education teacher of the month
The Lowndes County Career Technical Education program recently recognized Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) specialist Chantrice Morrison as October Teacher of the Month. The 10-year veteran teacher is new to Lowndes County Schools and is the first JAG specialist for the county. According to career tech director Shameka Baker,...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Greenville Advocate
Bill Farrar elected Pioneer Electric’s newest board member for District 2
Pioneer Electric Cooperative, Inc. members elected William “Bill” Farrar to the utility’s Board of Trustees at an annual meeting on Oct. 15. The newest member of the nine-person board represents District 2, which includes portions of Pioneer’s service area in Butler, Conecuh, and Monroe counties. Farrar...
WSFA
Huntingdon to host Greensboro Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will host the Greensboro College Pride Saturday afternoon. Huntingdon is 6-1, while Greensboro is 1-6 for the season. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
WSFA
Meet the candidates running for Alabama House District 74
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The countdown is on to Election Day, and the two candidates in Alabama’s House District 74 race have been busy going door to door in neighborhoods in Montgomery rallying voters. “Letting them know about the election on November 8th, asking them for their vote and...
WSFA
List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County resumes emergency rental applications
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County resumed its Covid-19 emergency rental assistance program applications. The county received an additional $5 million in funding from the state of Alabama. It temporarily suspended the program after June of 2022 so they could ensure processing applications in the pipeline without running out...
WSFA
Spook-tacular events happening this Halloween weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you looking for some fun and spooky events this Halloween weekend? The Rundown has you covered!. Let’s start with Lee County, Fall Festival on the Square is in downtown Opelika beginning at 4:30 p.m. You can also enjoy The Farm at Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch.
WSFA
Meet the candidates running for Montgomery County sheriff
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are two candidates on the ballot running for Montgomery County sheriff. Democrat Derrick Cunningham, the incumbent, faces Libertarian Neil Pierce. Cunningham has been with the department since 1999. He first served as chief deputy before he was sworn in as sheriff in 2015. “I just...
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
WSFA
WSFA will broadcast Magic City Classic Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - You can watch the Magic City Classic Parade on WSFA 12 News Saturday morning. The parade starts at 8 a.m. and will feature bands and dance teams from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University. The game between the two universities kicks off at 2:30 p.m....
theredstonerocket.com
Montgomery native takes reins of HHC AMCOM
Capt. Jeremy Myles assumed command of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Aviation and Missile Command, during a change of command ceremony Oct. 14 in Bob Jones Auditorium. Col. Aaron Martin, AMCOM’s chief of staff, recognized the outgoing commander, Capt. Hunter Wilson, for being a good leader, a good commander and...
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”
Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold
Over the last decade, at least four men facing homelessness have died in Jefferson County from exposure to the cold.
WSFA
Hyundai Mobis plans EV battery module plant in Montgomery, creating 400 jobs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Mobis in Montgomery is planning to build an EV Battery Module plant, creating 400 jobs. According to Hyundai Mobis, the company plans to invest $205 million in a full-production, 450,000-square-foot facility. The facility will be able to supply over 200,000 EV batteries annually to the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama factories in Montgomery and the Kia Georgia Plant.
