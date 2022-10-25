Read full article on original website
Platte County Sheriff’s Office locates for man who escaped from hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office has located a man who escaped from a hospital this afternoon. The sheriff’s office was asking for the public’s help locating 38-year-old Jacob Meineker. They had said he escaped from custody at the Saint Luke’s Hospital on...
22-year-old construction worker who died in Clay County bridge collapse identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man who died Wednesday afternoon following a bridge collapse has been identified. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated Connor Ernst of California, Missouri, was one of several people working on the bridge construction at NE. 148th St. and Shady Grove Road outside of Kearney, Missouri.
Platte County Sheriff's Department takes escapee into custody
The Platte County Sheriff's Department located an escapee who left St. Luke's North Hospital at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
KCPD ask for public's help in identifying suspect in pistol-whipping in Westport
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released a video with hopes of identifying suspects involved in an alleged pistol-whipping in Westport over the weekend.
Video shows shoplifters stealing shoes from Johnson County store
Lenexa police are looking for six people accused of shoplifting more than a dozen pair of shoes from a store near 95th Street and Quivira.
‘Deeply saddened’: Amazon releases statement after driver found dead in front yard
WOOD HEIGHTS, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and two dogs are dead after an Amazon driver’s body was found in someone’s yard just outside of Excelsior Springs. Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said that they received a call a little after 7 p.m. regarding an Amazon van that had been outside a residence for several hours.
Suspect fatally shot by US Marshals Service in KCMO, investigation underway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after the U.S. Marshals Service fatally shot a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation. According to MSHP, the U.S. Marshals Service was serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine...
Former Saline County deputy sentenced to probation
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Saline County Deputy Braiden Christy received two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault on Monday. Christy, 33, was sentenced to one year in jail. The sentenced was suspended. ABC17 previously reported that he initially was facing charges for sexually assaulting a...
Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning after he was involved in a car crash on Westport Road. The Kansas City Police Department stated a black Nissan Altima was driving east “at a very high rate of speed,” and the driver lost control, going off the roadway to the left.
Operation Breakthrough tries to recover after SUV slams into building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A nonprofit organization is now trying to recover after a vehicle slammed right into their building near 31st at Troost. It was around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday that Mary Esselman, the CEO of Operation Breakthrough, got a phone notification that there had been some activity at the building.
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Anyone with information...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
Kansas City motorcyclist dies a month after hitting a pedestrian
Kansas City motorcyclist dies a month after hitting a pedestrian at a crosswalk near Arrowhead Stadium.
Jury in trial of man accused of killing NKC officer will come from St. Louis area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jury selection in the planned trial for the Kansas City man accused of killing a North Kansas City police officer during a traffic stop will take place on the other side of the state---in the St. Louis area---a Clay County judge decided Tuesday. Joshua Rocha,...
Police identify man who died in shooting at Independence home Tuesday night
A man died in a shooting that happened in Independence on Tuesday night. At around 8:15 p.m., Independence police responded to the 800 block N. Park Avenue on reports of a shooting.
Victim of deadly bridge collapse identified
Friday’s dayside though will be filled with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Suspect fatally shot by US Marshals Service in KCMO, investigation underway. MSHP is investigating after an armed suspect was fatally shot by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine. 1 worker killed, others...
Kansas City man convicted of 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A jury convicted a Kansas City man of several murder charges for a 2018 shooting rampage that ended with three dead.
