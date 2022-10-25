ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray County, MO

Ray County Authorities Investigating Monday Delivery Driver Death

Ray County authorities are investigating a reported death of an Amazon driver from Monday. Reports say the Ray County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence off Route O Monday night and found an Amazon delivery driver dead in a front yard. The cause of death is not confirmed, but...
Suspect fatally shot by US Marshals Service in KCMO, investigation underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after the U.S. Marshals Service fatally shot a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation. According to MSHP, the U.S. Marshals Service was serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine...
Former Saline County deputy sentenced to probation

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Saline County Deputy Braiden Christy received two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault on Monday. Christy, 33, was sentenced to one year in jail. The sentenced was suspended. ABC17 previously reported that he initially was facing charges for sexually assaulting a...
Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning after he was involved in a car crash on Westport Road. The Kansas City Police Department stated a black Nissan Altima was driving east “at a very high rate of speed,” and the driver lost control, going off the roadway to the left.
Operation Breakthrough tries to recover after SUV slams into building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A nonprofit organization is now trying to recover after a vehicle slammed right into their building near 31st at Troost. It was around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday that Mary Esselman, the CEO of Operation Breakthrough, got a phone notification that there had been some activity at the building.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
Victim of deadly bridge collapse identified

Friday’s dayside though will be filled with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Suspect fatally shot by US Marshals Service in KCMO, investigation underway. MSHP is investigating after an armed suspect was fatally shot by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine. 1 worker killed, others...
