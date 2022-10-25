ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

nbc24.com

The Sojourner's Truth to honor community with 20th anniversary ceremony

Since 2002, The Sojourner's Truth has been an outlet for enlightenment in the Toledo community. With 70,000 readers today, the weekly newspaper covers all the bases like politics, education, health and social growth. Sojourner's Truth staff will host a tribute event Thursday at The Pinnacle to honor its biggest contributors.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Waterville residents weigh in on amphitheater proposal

WATERVILLE, Ohio — A vote is set to take place Monday over whether or not a 9,000-seat amphitheater should be built in Waterville. However, this has become a very polarizing issue, many residents have shared their displeasure with this idea. "When I first saw that they planned to put...
WATERVILLE, OH
nbc24.com

National student testing shows widespread decline in post-pandemic scoring

TOLEDO, Ohio — Recent data from the 2022 U.S. Department of Education's National Assessment of Educational Progress shows a widespread decline for fourth and eighth graders in mathematics and reading test scores between 2019 and 2022. These concerning results were found across all 50 states in this year’s “Nation’s...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Local radio duo back in action with Party 103.3

A brand-new Toledo area radio station has all your favorite hits that you may not be hearing anywhere else. Party 103.3 is heavy on lifestyle talk and music hits while being light on commercials. Andrew Zepeda and Demetrius Nicodemus, known for their former morning show presence on WVKS, bring a...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

RSV cases surging in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio — In addition to the flu and COVID-19, another common virus is rapidly spreading throughout Lucas County in kids. "We are seeing record numbers of RSV. Record numbers," said Dr. Eugene Izsak, director of pediatric emergency medicine at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital. Respiratory syncytial virus...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Wood Lane Residential Services to raffle Purses with a Purpose

Wood Lane Residential Services is going for another Halloween theme with its annual fundraiser. Purses with a Purpose will be the avenue for a "Ghouls Night Out" inviting guests to join the organization's raffle and win designer handbags Thursday at the Veteran's Building in Bowling Green. There are roughly 30...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

