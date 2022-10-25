ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childhood friends from Oceanside turn Facebook nostalgia page into a book

Their “page” may have started in 2008, but they couldn’t physically turn it until this April. Childhood friends-turned-co-authors Scott Mandel, 48, Jordan Kaplan, 57, Stacy Mandel Kaplan, 52, and Kimberly Towers, 48, started a Facebook page “Hey Long Island … Do U Remember?” 14 years ago, to reminisce and share their memories, and now their book, of the same title, is inspiring memories nationwide.
OCEANSIDE, NY
longisland.com

Legendary East End Long Island Restaurant Old Stove Pub Opens Second Location in New York City

The iconic Hamptons dining staple Old Stove Pub has opened in New York City with the distinguished restaurant opening its doors at 1076 First Avenue in Midtown Manhattan at 59th Street. Whilst in many cases the trend has been for New York Restaurants to open an outpost in the Hamptons Old Stove Pub, which has been the local go-to dining destination for over 50 years in the Hamptons, is sure to establish itself as a new hotspot cocktails and dining destination in the neighborhood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fairfield Mirror

Il Pellicano Perfects Italian Cuisine

Conveniently located for Fairfield University students at 1460 Post Road right across from the Sherman Green sits Fairfield’s new favorite restaurant: Il Pellicano. Owners Massimo Tabacco and Matthew Balk bring a modern flare to traditional Roman cuisine with dishes such as the Cacio e Pepe, the Chicken Capricciosa and the Polpo, to name a few.
FAIRFIELD, CT
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

NYC Sushi Restaurant To Open First N.J. Location

A New York City-based sushi restaurant has touched down in the Garden State. Japanese eatery Nami Nori debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori also now operates two New York locations — West Village and Williamsburg — in addition to the new N.J. spot. The West Village restaurant was Nami Nori’s first spot which opened in 2019 per N.J. Advance Media.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
grocerydive.com

Inside the Store: Whole Foods’ Manhattan ‘oasis’

In mid-September at the annual Groceryshop convention in Las Vegas, Whole Foods’ new CEO, Jason Buechel, highlighted a Manhattan Whole Foods Market that encompasses the elevated in-person shopping experience the grocer is focusing on as it looks ahead. “I consider it to be sort of an oasis within Manhattan,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC restaurant maven takes shot at snapping string of flops at prime Midtown spot

The new, hottest corner on the Manhattan restaurant scene isn’t in NoMad or Tribeca, but in the heart of reviving Midtown. Leading eatery operator Simon Oren is taking over the long-vacant Wayfarer space in the Quin Hotel — a breakthrough for the high-energy intersection of Sixth Avenue and West 57th Street, where Oren’s yet-unnamed place will hold down the northwest corner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Where to Get the Best Hot Chocolate in Westchester

Where to Get the Best Hot Chocolate in Westchester. It’s hot chocolate season, and we’re not mad about it. Especially since there are so many places in Westchester where you and your kids can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. Whether that’s a traditional cup, or an updated version, you’ll find a comforting sweet treat to get you through the colder months. Enjoy testing out these cups of hot chocolate, and do report back with your own personal favorites!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
brickunderground.com

5 apartments for rent for $2,000 in NYC's cheapest neighborhoods

Are you looking for a cheap apartment to rent in New York City? It's a major challenge these days because rents are steep in all five boroughs—but there are some neighborhoods that are more affordable than others. To pinpoint these areas, Brick Underground partnered with RentHop to round up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

100 Pondfield Road Celebrates Grand Opening

On Thursday, October 20, 2022, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to signify the official opening of 100 Pondfield Road, Bronxville’s newest luxury condominium residence, located in the heart of downtown Bronxville. The brand-new, 11-unit luxury condominium building is officially open to the public for tours. This is the first of many development projects by JD Summa, CEO of KINGS Capital Construction.
BRONXVILLE, NY
therealdeal.com

Lights out: Why more than 10,000 hotel rooms remain closed

The DoubleTree Metropolitan is a quintessential Manhattan hotel. Not a five-star, white-glove venue or hip party spot, but part of the lifeblood of the city’s hospitality industry — the big lodges with hundreds of rooms that cater to the masses of business travelers and tourists who visit each year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Here's How to Get Free Ice Cream Scoops in Manhattan This Friday

It's never too late in the year for a good old scoop of ice cream, and Brooklyn-based Davey's Ice Cream is here to prove you just that. On Friday, the NYC favorite ice cream shop is inaugurating its newest location in Midtown. Located at the brand-new Moynihan Food Hall, the new Davey's Ice Cream store is opening its doors to guests on Friday, October 28.
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

Breslin Realty Announces Lease Signing With Christmas Tree Shops in Bohemia, NY

Breslin Realty is proud to announce the signing of a long-term lease with Christmas Tree Shops at 5181 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Christmas Tree Shops will be occupying approximately 38,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Christmas Tree Shops is a department store for housewares, furniture, year-round seasonal...
BOHEMIA, NY

