Greenville Advocate
Bill Farrar elected Pioneer Electric’s newest board member for District 2
Pioneer Electric Cooperative, Inc. members elected William “Bill” Farrar to the utility’s Board of Trustees at an annual meeting on Oct. 15. The newest member of the nine-person board represents District 2, which includes portions of Pioneer’s service area in Butler, Conecuh, and Monroe counties. Farrar...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Commission learns broadband available to rural residents
The Lowndes County Commission approved a resolution in favor of Alabama Legislatively-Referred Constitutional Amendments 2 and 7 during a meeting held Monday evening at the Charles Smith Annex Building in Hayneville. Amendment 2 would allow local governments to use federal funding for broadband internet infrastructure and award such funds to...
WSFA
List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
WSFA
Ribbon-cutting held for new Banks School
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at Banks School will finally be able to learn all under one roof. The Pike County school celebrated its brand-new building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Pike County Superintendent Mark Bazzell says the rebuilding of Banks School is a long time coming and...
WSFA
Meet the candidates running for Alabama House District 74
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The countdown is on to Election Day, and the two candidates in Alabama’s House District 74 race have been busy going door to door in neighborhoods in Montgomery rallying voters. “Letting them know about the election on November 8th, asking them for their vote and...
Troy Messenger
Troy City Councils reappoints municipal judge
At the Oct. 25 Troy City Council Meeting, the council reappointed Judge Matthew Baker as the city’s municipal court judge. Baker has served as the city’s municipal judge since 2016 and his reappointment is for another two-year term to serve as the city’s municipal judge. “I know...
lowndessignal.com
Pioneer Electric’s Operation Round Up funds local fire department grants
Pioneer Electric Cooperative, Inc. recently announced the award of $500 grants to 27 volunteer fire departments serving Butler, Dallas, Lowndes, and Wilcox counties, all thanks to the donations of cooperative members through the utility’s Operation Round Up Charitable Foundation. Three Lowndes County departments received grants — Calhoun VFD, Collirene...
lowndessignal.com
JAG specialist Chantrice Morrison breaks down student barriers, named Lowndes County Career Technical Education teacher of the month
The Lowndes County Career Technical Education program recently recognized Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) specialist Chantrice Morrison as October Teacher of the Month. The 10-year veteran teacher is new to Lowndes County Schools and is the first JAG specialist for the county. According to career tech director Shameka Baker,...
alabamanews.net
Selma High School Switches to Remote Learning Due to COVID, Flu
Students at Selma High School will be taking classes from home because both students and staff have flu-like symptoms or have tested positive for COVID. Selma School Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd has transitioned all activities to remote learning until Monday, October 31. “You can never be too safe. With flu season...
WSFA
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
WSFA
Montgomery Regional Airport holds mock plane crash drill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport conducted a full-scale emergency preparedness drill Wednesday morning to test the speed and effectiveness of emergency personnel and MGM staff in the event of an aircraft accident. The FAA requires the emergency preparedness exercise known as the Triennial. Commercial airports, such as...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
wvasfm.org
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the Eastern Blvd. Service Road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to the...
WSFA
Wetumpka teacher has ‘cool and calm’ presence in the classroom
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - When Horace Ball enters his classroom at Wetumpka Middle School, it’s all eyes on him. Ball’s described as calm and quiet, but he has a commanding presence in his 5th math and science class. “You know you put your best effort into everything because...
WSFA
Billion-dollar weather disasters happening much more in U.S.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricanes, tornado outbreaks, severe thunderstorm events, winter storms, droughts, wildfires, heatwaves, cold snaps. These can all qualify as disasters, but not all of them reach the threshold of costing at least $1 billion. Billion-dollar weather and climate disasters are the worst-of-the-worst. They are tracked each year...
Andalusia Star News
FAIR TIME IN COVINGTON COUNTY: Andalusia Kiwanis Club opens gate for 2022 Covington County Fair
The Andalusia Kiwanis Club has officially opened the 2022 Covington County Fair, which will continue throughout the week at the fairgrounds. This year’s fair, the 61st hosted by the Kiwanis Club, brings the return of exhibitions, along with the traditional assortment of games, food and carnival rides. Among the...
WSFA
Spook-tacular events happening this Halloween weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you looking for some fun and spooky events this Halloween weekend? The Rundown has you covered!. Let’s start with Lee County, Fall Festival on the Square is in downtown Opelika beginning at 4:30 p.m. You can also enjoy The Farm at Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch.
$10,000 reward offered on 5th anniversary of double slaying in Butler County
A $10,000 reward is being offered to help solve a 2017 double homicide in Butler County. It was five years ago today that Ladarious Lymon and Ja’von Banks, both 22, were found dead inside a vehicle on Airport Road. Their bodies were discovered when a citizen called the Butler...
WSFA
Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
WSFA
Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigation a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the victim, a woman, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released. No other information was...
