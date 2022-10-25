ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Commercial Appeal

MoneybaggYo, Big30, Bread Gang show off stacks of money during Grizzlies' win over Nets

You never know what or whom you'll see at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As the hottest ticket in town, it's no surprise Memphis rappers make it a point to stop by FedExForum. MoneybaggYo, Big30 and Finesse2Tymes all sat courtside next to Tee Morant, Ja's father, during Monday's 134-124 win against the Brooklyn Nets. MoneybaggYo is no stranger to Grizzlies games but several of his Bread Gang crew took it a step further by posing with money on...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Watch Grizzlies' Ja Morant finish one-handed alley-oop dunk for latest highlight

Ja Morant wasn't content to toss an alley-oop highlight against the Brooklyn Nets. He topped it with an alley-oop dunk of his own for the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Late in the second quarter, Tyus Jones dribbled down on a fastbreak and passed it to Morant, who threw down a one-handed dunk with his left hand. It was impressive because Morant often finishes with his right hand but had the power to catch and finish with the...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke team up for insane alley-oop vs. Brooklyn Nets

What do you get when you combine Ja Morant's vision with Brandon Clarke's insane vertical leap. Another highlight for the always entertaining Memphis Grizzlies. In the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Morant tossed a pass to Clarke, who skied high for a thunderous one-handed dunk over Day'Ron Sharpe. The second-year Nets forward was no match for Clarke's hops as he brought the FedExForum crowd to its feet in celebration.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons baffled by ‘bulls–t’ call after fouling out yet again during Nets loss to Grizzlies

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After splitting their first two games, the Nets were unable to overcome 38-point explosions from the Memphis Grizzlies’ backcourt of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, losing 134-124 in the end, dropping to 1-2 to start the season. One pressing area of concern for Nets, in particular, is Ben Simmons’ form, as he clearly has a lot of work left to do before he gets back to his All-Star level.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Gilgeous-Alexander's 33 help OKC top short-handed Clippers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 on Tuesday night for their first win of the season. Gilgeous-Alexander played after sitting out Sunday’s game against Minnesota with a bruised left hip. Against the Clippers, he made 11 of 22 field goals and 9 of 9 free throws and had eight assists. The Clippers were without their two biggest stars. Kawhi Leonard sat out to rest his right knee and Paul George missed the game with an illness. Oklahoma City took advantage by holding the Clippers to 42% shooting. Luke Kennard scored 15 points and Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Clippers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

