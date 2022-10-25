Read full article on original website
MoneybaggYo, Big30, Bread Gang show off stacks of money during Grizzlies' win over Nets
You never know what or whom you'll see at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As the hottest ticket in town, it's no surprise Memphis rappers make it a point to stop by FedExForum. MoneybaggYo, Big30 and Finesse2Tymes all sat courtside next to Tee Morant, Ja's father, during Monday's 134-124 win against the Brooklyn Nets. MoneybaggYo is no stranger to Grizzlies games but several of his Bread Gang crew took it a step further by posing with money on...
Grizzlies podcast: Running out of words to describe Ja Morant
Drew Hill and Chris Herrington discuss Ja Morant’s historic start for the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 35.3 points through the first four games of the season.
Ja Morant Explains How He Tricked Ben Simmons Into Getting Fouled Out
Ja Morant revealed how he managed to hilariously bait Ben Simmons into committing the 6th foul of the game.
Why Kevin Durant called Ja Morant 'the face' of the NBA moving forward
Kevin Durant knows greatness when he sees it, and he sees it in Ja Morant. After Morant torched the Brooklyn Nets Monday night at FedExForum, Durant went out of his way to acknowledge how fast the Memphis Grizzlies star is rising within NBA circles, and how important his ascension is for the NBA.
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live updates
Things aren't slowing down for the Memphis Grizzlies. They'll play against the Brooklyn Nets in their fourth game in the season's first six days. Monday is the second home game for the Grizzlies (2-1). They won their first matchup against the New York Knicks before splitting road games in Houston and Dallas.
Ja Morant has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into the NBA's new FOMO team | Giannotto
The plan was practical, in theory. I couldn’t go to all three basketball games on three-consecutive days. Not with two young kids. So an executive decision was made. I went to see Bronny James on Saturday night at Collierville High School and then went to the Memphis Tigers exhibition game against Christian Brothers on...
Watch Grizzlies' Ja Morant finish one-handed alley-oop dunk for latest highlight
Ja Morant wasn't content to toss an alley-oop highlight against the Brooklyn Nets. He topped it with an alley-oop dunk of his own for the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Late in the second quarter, Tyus Jones dribbled down on a fastbreak and passed it to Morant, who threw down a one-handed dunk with his left hand. It was impressive because Morant often finishes with his right hand but had the power to catch and finish with the...
Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke team up for insane alley-oop vs. Brooklyn Nets
What do you get when you combine Ja Morant's vision with Brandon Clarke's insane vertical leap. Another highlight for the always entertaining Memphis Grizzlies. In the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Morant tossed a pass to Clarke, who skied high for a thunderous one-handed dunk over Day'Ron Sharpe. The second-year Nets forward was no match for Clarke's hops as he brought the FedExForum crowd to its feet in celebration.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ben Simmons baffled by ‘bulls–t’ call after fouling out yet again during Nets loss to Grizzlies
The Brooklyn Nets haven’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After splitting their first two games, the Nets were unable to overcome 38-point explosions from the Memphis Grizzlies’ backcourt of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, losing 134-124 in the end, dropping to 1-2 to start the season. One pressing area of concern for Nets, in particular, is Ben Simmons’ form, as he clearly has a lot of work left to do before he gets back to his All-Star level.
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane outshine Kevin Durant in Memphis Grizzlies win over Brooklyn Nets
The ball was rolling up the court as Ja Morant stood behind it. In a high-scoring affair between the high octane offenses of the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, this felt a moment for everyone to catch their breaths. So Morant continued to let the ball roll on the floor...
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
