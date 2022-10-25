ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Master developer selected for redevelopment of Bowen Homes

The board of the Atlanta Housing Authority on Wednesday selected a master developer to redevelop the 74-acre site that once housed the former Bowen Homes public housing project. The board approved the staff’s recommendation to enter into final negotiations with Bowen District Developers, one of the development teams vying for...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta's top prosecutor pledges to use new street racing ordinance to its fullest extent

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta’s top prosecutor says they are aggressively going after street racers on city streets. During the Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety committee meeting on Monday, Atlanta City Solicitor Raines Carter says his office is not only going after organizers and participants, but also mere bystanders of illegal car meets and stunt driving in the middle of Atlanta’s busy roadways.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens touted his affordable housing agenda by marshaling the resources under the city’s purview as well as leveraging public private partnerships. Mayor Dickens’ housing agenda calls for building or preserving 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030. The Dickens Administration has committed more than $100 million to housing to date.  Wednesday morning at […] The post Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year

An Atlanta cardiologist has been named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year. Steve Sigman, M.D. — a cardiologist at Piedmont Heart Buckhead, as well as a director of nuclear cardiology for Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and the Piedmont Heart Institute — received the award for his efforts in delivering high-quality patient care to patients in […] The post Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Church in Stonecrest serves food to more than 1 million people during pandemic

As food insecurity continues to be a concern for some residents of DeKalb County, a church in Stonecrest recently reached a milestone during a weekly food distribution event. After two and a half years of providing free meals and resources to families since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church served its millionth person on Oct. 15 during a food distribution event that featured community leaders, corporate sponsors, and international partners.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dies in accident at ticket machine in Midtown parking garage

ATLANTA - A man has died in a bizarre accident at a ticket machine inside a Midtown Atlanta parking garage early Thursday morning. The deadly incident happened shortly after midnight at a garage on the 1100 block of Peachtree Street near the Colony Square food hall. According to police, the...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program

Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
TheAtlantaVoice

Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area

Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area.  Biggby Coffee, a coffeehouse chain headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, opened its first Georgia location in Roswell on Tuesday, breaking ground on the company’s plan to extend its reach into the state. The Roswell franchise is owned and operated by Daniel and Laura Hinchee, who […] The post Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ROSWELL, GA

