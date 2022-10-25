Read full article on original website
saportareport.com
Master developer selected for redevelopment of Bowen Homes
The board of the Atlanta Housing Authority on Wednesday selected a master developer to redevelop the 74-acre site that once housed the former Bowen Homes public housing project. The board approved the staff’s recommendation to enter into final negotiations with Bowen District Developers, one of the development teams vying for...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta's top prosecutor pledges to use new street racing ordinance to its fullest extent
ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta’s top prosecutor says they are aggressively going after street racers on city streets. During the Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety committee meeting on Monday, Atlanta City Solicitor Raines Carter says his office is not only going after organizers and participants, but also mere bystanders of illegal car meets and stunt driving in the middle of Atlanta’s busy roadways.
Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens touted his affordable housing agenda by marshaling the resources under the city’s purview as well as leveraging public private partnerships. Mayor Dickens’ housing agenda calls for building or preserving 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030. The Dickens Administration has committed more than $100 million to housing to date. Wednesday morning at […] The post Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
City of Atlanta leaders address plans for Forest Cove Apartments
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Mayor Andre Dickens is promising to go after bad property managers, who are not providing tenants with safe and clean living. He made the announcement on Monday, while addressing the ongoing issues at Forest Cove Apartments. The city has relocated all of the residents within...
fox5atlanta.com
Mayor spends millions to move residents of dilapidated southeast Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the city will spend up to $9 million to relocate families who have been living in substandard housing. The boarded Forest Cove complex is in southeast Atlanta. Two-hundred-forty families have been moved to other rental complexes and single-family homes inside and outside Atlanta.
PHOTOS: Confederate memorials in metro Atlanta
Some of the memorials to the Confederacy and its leaders found in metro Atlanta's public (and some private) spaces
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him. And it may be because of his seemingly generic name: Michael Smith. The ordeal...
Missing: 60-year-old Atlanta woman disappears from Crestview Rehabilitation Center
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your assistance finding 60-year-old Kimberly Johnston. Johnston was last seen at Crestview Health and Rehabilitation Center at 2800 Springdale Road in Atlanta at about 7 a.m. today. According to police, Johnston left the facility on foot wearing all black clothing...
Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year
An Atlanta cardiologist has been named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year. Steve Sigman, M.D. — a cardiologist at Piedmont Heart Buckhead, as well as a director of nuclear cardiology for Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and the Piedmont Heart Institute — received the award for his efforts in delivering high-quality patient care to patients in […] The post Atlanta cardiologist named Piedmont Heart Institute’s Physician of the Year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
High-tech studios take over old Georgia Army base, looks to open in 2023
FOREST PARK, Ga. - The Georgia movie industry continues to expand in metro Atlanta with a new movie studio under construction in Forest Park at the site of the old Fort Gillem. It seems that there are movie studios everywhere now, but this is the first in Clayton County. It...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Church in Stonecrest serves food to more than 1 million people during pandemic
As food insecurity continues to be a concern for some residents of DeKalb County, a church in Stonecrest recently reached a milestone during a weekly food distribution event. After two and a half years of providing free meals and resources to families since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church served its millionth person on Oct. 15 during a food distribution event that featured community leaders, corporate sponsors, and international partners.
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies in accident at ticket machine in Midtown parking garage
ATLANTA - A man has died in a bizarre accident at a ticket machine inside a Midtown Atlanta parking garage early Thursday morning. The deadly incident happened shortly after midnight at a garage on the 1100 block of Peachtree Street near the Colony Square food hall. According to police, the...
1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program
Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
saportareport.com
Rivian project hit with state violation, local lawsuit in dirt pollution controversy
Dirt pollution issues with the Rivian electric vehicle plant site violated environmental regulations, according to the state, and have triggered a resident lawsuit seeking to halt the project. Project critics previously questioned why grading on the site is proceeding despite a court blocking its huge financial incentive deal and some...
Yes, it's possible multiple absentee ballots were mailed to your home in Cobb County. Here's why
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A viewer reached out to 11Alive for help, concerned after he said multiple absentee ballots were sent to his family in Cobb County. He was worried this may be happening to other people and wondered what the county was doing to make sure people don't vote more than once.
‘Oh God, was I really just shot?’ Atlantic Station victim happened into crossfire
She thought she had heard fireworks as she sat at a red light in Atlantic Station. Then, she saw the shattered glass....
GBI: Driver involved in road-rage incident fatally shot by Atlanta officer
An Atlanta police officer attempting to intervene in a road-rage incident shot and killed a man in Midtown on Tuesday night, department officials said.
Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area
Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area. Biggby Coffee, a coffeehouse chain headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, opened its first Georgia location in Roswell on Tuesday, breaking ground on the company’s plan to extend its reach into the state. The Roswell franchise is owned and operated by Daniel and Laura Hinchee, who […] The post Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
