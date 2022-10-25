ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marengo, IL

Marilyn Simpson
2d ago

Thank You for sharing!!I can't even imagine what all of you are going through.. Praying The Lord will send a miracle of healing for your sweet little angel.

fox32chicago.com

911 dispatcher honored for helping Aurora mom deliver baby at home

LISLE, Ill. - They are often the unsung heroes of first responders, but Wednesday night in Lisle, 911 dispatchers were honored at the DuPage County Valor Awards. Among them was Jessenia Bahena, a dispatcher at the Aurora 911 Center, who got an unusual call at 1:45 a.m. on July 15 from a mother in active labor.
AURORA, IL
gehsecho.org

Glenbard East Swept Off Their Feet with Teenage Grief

While some saw his energy fill up their class, and others saw him blossoming outside of school as he shared his authentic self, the tragic and unexpected death of Jeff Eaton affected nearly everyone at East regardless of their relationship with him. Some might say the news of his short...
GLEN ELLYN, IL
CBS Chicago

Substitute teacher accused of beating teenage boy at Waukegan school

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Top administrators with a school district in Waukegan are apologizing after a physical altercation Tuesday between a teacher and a student.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar heard from the student's family Tuesday, and also attended a heated school board meeting that dealt with the issue.Waukegan Community Unit School District #60 calls what happened at Jack Benny Middle School a breach of trust. Meanwhile, Brandon Cole, 14, spoke with us Tuesday night – straight from the hospital where he was treated for injuries to his face and hand.  "I'm really scared right now, because my teacher hit me in...
WAUKEGAN, IL
CHICAGO READER

You will die. Then what?

Is death life’s greatest mystery? Or would we just like it to be? (Therefore, ghosts, devils, heaven, hell, organized religion, and Halloween candy.) Those are not among the five major questions that serve as an organizing mechanism for the Field Museum’s expansive new exhibit, “Death: Life’s Greatest Mystery,” however much they hang in the air.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Police Urge Residents to Celebrate Halloween Safely

Above / During the downtown Naperville Halloween Hop on Oct. 23, Naperville Police officers out on the beat gave a “thumbs up” to hundreds of trick or treaters who stood in line for photos taken with them at Main and Jefferson. Celebrate safely on Halloween and every day. (PN Photo)
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Horrible Neighbors Bombard IL School Playground With Vulgar Music

Some grouchy neighbors have been harassing an Illinois grade school with loud and vulgar music. Every Neighborhood Has A Grumpy Resident Who Ruins Fun. I would say it's a safe bet that pretty much every neighborhood has at least one grumpy neighbor that ruins the fun for everyone. You know the type, that yells at the kids to get off their lawn. They pretty much suck. These bad people are taking their grouchiness to the next level.
ORLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police

CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the boy was outside in the Chatham neighborhood walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:42 p.m. when he was shot by people in a white Jeep. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Lawsuit against L’Oreal and 4 other cosmetic companies, alleges chemical hair straighteners can cause uterine cancer

CHICAGO — A St. Louis woman filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago against five cosmetic manufacturers Monday alleging their hair straightening products can cause uterine cancer. The lawsuit, filed by Jenny Mitchell in the United States District Court for Northern Illinois, alleges that Mitchell was exposed to phthalates and endocrine disrupting chemicals in hair care […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

