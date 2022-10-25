Read full article on original website
Marilyn Simpson
2d ago
Thank You for sharing!!I can't even imagine what all of you are going through.. Praying The Lord will send a miracle of healing for your sweet little angel.
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Confrontations and ConfessionsSoap HubGenoa City, WI
fox32chicago.com
911 dispatcher honored for helping Aurora mom deliver baby at home
LISLE, Ill. - They are often the unsung heroes of first responders, but Wednesday night in Lisle, 911 dispatchers were honored at the DuPage County Valor Awards. Among them was Jessenia Bahena, a dispatcher at the Aurora 911 Center, who got an unusual call at 1:45 a.m. on July 15 from a mother in active labor.
‘She was a loving, feisty,’ mother of 2: Family describes woman killed on Lake Shore Drive
Dashawnna Threatt was a passenger in a car when she was fatally shot on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Kenwood, police and family members said. Her cousin said Threatt was a “loving, feisty, 26-year-old with two loving daughters.”
gehsecho.org
Glenbard East Swept Off Their Feet with Teenage Grief
While some saw his energy fill up their class, and others saw him blossoming outside of school as he shared his authentic self, the tragic and unexpected death of Jeff Eaton affected nearly everyone at East regardless of their relationship with him. Some might say the news of his short...
napervillelocal.com
More kids with RSV than hospital beds in Naperville and elsewhere resulting in long ER waits and scared parents
A surge in children contracting RSV, a serious respiratory illness, is filling pediatric beds at Naperville’s Edward Hospital and other suburban medical facilities and forcing some to wait long hours in ERs or be sent downstate for treatment. The situation is one that’s growing nationally, with medical professionals at...
Substitute teacher accused of beating teenage boy at Waukegan school
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Top administrators with a school district in Waukegan are apologizing after a physical altercation Tuesday between a teacher and a student.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar heard from the student's family Tuesday, and also attended a heated school board meeting that dealt with the issue.Waukegan Community Unit School District #60 calls what happened at Jack Benny Middle School a breach of trust. Meanwhile, Brandon Cole, 14, spoke with us Tuesday night – straight from the hospital where he was treated for injuries to his face and hand. "I'm really scared right now, because my teacher hit me in...
CHICAGO READER
You will die. Then what?
Is death life’s greatest mystery? Or would we just like it to be? (Therefore, ghosts, devils, heaven, hell, organized religion, and Halloween candy.) Those are not among the five major questions that serve as an organizing mechanism for the Field Museum’s expansive new exhibit, “Death: Life’s Greatest Mystery,” however much they hang in the air.
City threatens to remove ice fishing tents donated to Chicago homeless
The city is threatening to remove tents donated to homeless residents throughout Chicago by a local businessman.
Waukegan substitute teacher arrested, fired after alleged physical altercation with student
WAUKEGAN, Ill — A substitute teacher in Waukegan was arrested and fired after an alleged physical altercation with a student in a classroom. The Chicago Tribune reports the teacher was arrested Tuesday and more details about the incident are expected to be provided by police Wednesday. Lawyers for 14-year-old Brandon Cole said the altercation happened […]
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Police Urge Residents to Celebrate Halloween Safely
Above / During the downtown Naperville Halloween Hop on Oct. 23, Naperville Police officers out on the beat gave a “thumbs up” to hundreds of trick or treaters who stood in line for photos taken with them at Main and Jefferson. Celebrate safely on Halloween and every day. (PN Photo)
fox32chicago.com
Owner of senior home fined $1,500 after 3 residents died during hot spell as heat was left running
CHICAGO - The clout-heavy owner of a Rogers Park senior home was fined just $1,500 after three women died during a heat spell last spring — deaths that autopsies link directly to soaring temperatures in the building where the heating system was left running. The women — Janice Reed,...
Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
fox32chicago.com
City leaders demand funding for memorial for survivors tortured by Jon Burge
CHICAGO - City leaders and activists came together to call for funding to be set aside for a memorial for survivors of torture by former police detective Jon Burge. Burge oversaw the torture and coerced confessions of at least 125 people from the 1970s until the 1990s. Chicago passed legislation...
Horrible Neighbors Bombard IL School Playground With Vulgar Music
Some grouchy neighbors have been harassing an Illinois grade school with loud and vulgar music. Every Neighborhood Has A Grumpy Resident Who Ruins Fun. I would say it's a safe bet that pretty much every neighborhood has at least one grumpy neighbor that ruins the fun for everyone. You know the type, that yells at the kids to get off their lawn. They pretty much suck. These bad people are taking their grouchiness to the next level.
fox32chicago.com
Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police
CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the boy was outside in the Chatham neighborhood walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:42 p.m. when he was shot by people in a white Jeep. The...
Lawsuit against L’Oreal and 4 other cosmetic companies, alleges chemical hair straighteners can cause uterine cancer
CHICAGO — A St. Louis woman filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago against five cosmetic manufacturers Monday alleging their hair straightening products can cause uterine cancer. The lawsuit, filed by Jenny Mitchell in the United States District Court for Northern Illinois, alleges that Mitchell was exposed to phthalates and endocrine disrupting chemicals in hair care […]
Bloodied, tied woman crying for help found on bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Cries for help on the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Oregon on Friday night led a police officer to a bloodied woman with her hands tied behind her back.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
