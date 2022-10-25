Read full article on original website
WMBF
Parent raises $2,500 to help pay off school lunch debt at Carolina Forest Elementary School
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One parent rallied a community together to make sure students at Carolina Forest Elementary School won’t go hungry. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA provided all elementary, middle and high school students free breakfasts and lunches through a special program for the past two years.
wpde.com
Horry Co. senior marches through losing arm to bone cancer, makes it to state competition
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A senior at St. James High School did not let unimaginable challenges break his stride, as he's preparing for the state marching band competition, five years after he decided to march through a bone cancer diagnosis and the loss of his right arm. “It’s...
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools ratings reach new milestones as students continue to excel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - School ratings have drastically improved this year in Florence 1 Schools. Students across the district are showing up more than ever when it comes to academics. Florence 1 Schools Spokeswoman Melissa Rollins said nine schools received a rating of good or excellent on the most...
More than 150 job-seekers attend event hosted by Florence-Darlington Technical College, SC Works
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence-Darlington Technical College partnered with SC Works and the South Carolina National Guard on Tuesday to host a job fair at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology. More than 65 employers and 150 job-seekers attended the event. The school and SC Works team up for fairs in the spring and […]
Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
Some Horry County voting locations temporarily change for election day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for election day, according to county officials. The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day: Dunes #1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach 29572 Myrtlewood #2 — MB Adult Education Center, 3301 N […]
WMBF
‘It’s long overdue’: Crews break ground on new Whittemore Park Middle School
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The last major upgrade to Whittemore Park Middle School happened more than three decades ago, and today crews will break ground on its new replacement school. Horry County School District said it only builds new schools to replace an old building or when there are just...
wpde.com
More than 5,000 have already voted early in the Pee Dee
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 5,400 people have already voted early across the Pee Dee, according to officials. More than half of those voters, or 2,600, voted in Florence County. The Florence County Election and Voter Registrations Director Julian Young said there are dozens of people in...
live5news.com
Deputies find missing Georgetown teen
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a missing teen was found Wednesday afternoon. He was found shortly after 2 p.m.
myhorrynews.com
The old Presbyterian church in Myrtle Beach could be an entertainment venue next year
The old First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach could turn into a multi-use entertainment business after city council on Monday passed a resolution declaring the property abandoned, thus paving the way for the proposed developer to receive tax credits for renovations. The developers want to turn the old church location...
manninglive.com
Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney
The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
myhorrynews.com
‘It was quick. We were in and out.’ Early voting takes off in Horry County
Residents sporting their “I voted” stickers can be seen all around Horry County this week as early voting began Monday with thousands of people casting ballots. Sandy Martin, the registration and elections director with the county, said it is “off to a good start.”. “We are expecting...
Conway murder suspect asks judge to allow travel to North Carolina to help remodel church
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13. Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to travel from Horry County to Whiteville, […]
wpde.com
Pennsylvania couple reunited with lost dog after Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family who got into a car crash in Florence while on a family road trip was able to reunite with their runaway dog. They were driving from Pennsylvania to Charleston and as they were getting on the I-95 exit in Florence County they got into a really bad car crash.
wpde.com
Deputies locate teenager that went missing out of Georgetown County on Wednesday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies say they have located a teenager that went missing in Georgetown County Wednesday afternoon. Massey left his home around 8:30 a.m. and had not been seen until around 2:20 p.m., when deputies say he had been located. Deputies said they were searching 30...
counton2.com
SC group offering free rides to polls on Election Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation (SCCVP) will offer voters free rides to the polls on Election Day. Voters can call (843) 225-0822 or 1-833-348-7350 to schedule a ride to the polls in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Rides will...
‘Changed lives’: My Brother’s Keeper nonprofit in Florence receives donation to enhance community work
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — My Brother’s Keeper, a nonprofit in the Florence area, is serving hundreds of meals a day while providing men, women and children in the community with other basic needs. On Tuesday, the nonprofit received a monetary donation from South Carolina State Senator Mike Reichenbach and The Masterworks Choir of Florence. Senator […]
wpde.com
Process to install broader wetland protections in Horry Co. begins with new committee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — This year began with a mandate from those impacted by the previous flooding in Horry County: protect wetlands. Monday, that conversation has shifted to not just advocates talking before the county council, but actual county leaders sitting in a scheduled meeting with information from staff suggesting changes to local law.
33-year-old man missing from Aynor area since August, Horry County police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a 33-year-old man who was last seen in August in the Aynor area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Kevin Anthony Lightsey, 33, was last seen on Aug. 28 on Horse Pen Bay Road near Aynor, HCPD said. He is known to spend time in […]
RCC Foundation becomes Passport Acceptance Facility
LUMBERTON – The Robeson Community College Foundation has now become an Official Passport Acceptance Facility as designated by the US Dep
