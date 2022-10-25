ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 9

Norwin (1-8, 0-4) at Hempfield (5-4, 1-3) 7 p.m. Friday, Spartan Stadium, Hempfield Township. Neither team is heading to the WPIAL postseason, so this matchup is for pride. Norwin suffered its sixth straight loss, falling 42-10 to Gateway. Nick Urey, one of four quarterbacks the Knights have used, threw a touchdown to Luke Denny, who also has seen time behind center. Joey Castle, an Akron commit, kicked a 39-yard field goal. … Injury-riddled Hempfield has lost four in a row after its headline-grabbing 5-0 start. The Spartans were eliminated from the playoff race with a 34-21 loss to Plum. Eli Binakonsky ran for two touchdowns and Gino Caesar ran for 169 yards on 35 carries. Kieran Lippman, who has spelled injured starter Jake Phillips, threw for 147 yards in the loss.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Through the Years: 40 years ago, Brown boosted Burrell toward playoffs

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Burrell moved closer to a WPIAL Class 3A playoff spot with a 14-13 victory at Knoch on Oct. 25, 1982. Tom Brown tallied two touchdowns and two PATs to make the difference. Todd Durand scored two TDs for the Knights.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
Tribune-Review

Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets

The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band back on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Springdale duo kicks it into gear with football team, band

The Springdale Dynamos trailed the Northgate Flames, 37-13, in the fourth quarter after the Dynamos notched their second touchdown. The lead was more or less insurmountable, but Springdale was poised to make history. Springdale’s sophomore kicker Clare Schneider took the field underneath the Friday night lights to attempt the PAT....
SPRINGDALE, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: Nelly Cummings

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with the hometown guard. NELLY CUMMINGS. Hometown: Midland, Pennsylvania. Height, Weight: 6’0, 185 LBS.
PITTSBURGH, PA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Breweries in Pittsburgh for a Pint

Having settled in the Steel City just out of college, I became intimately familiar with some of the best breweries in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh does pride itself as a beer-drinking town with over 50 craft breweries that have been making a buzz throughout the country. It wasn’t that easy to narrow...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pins Mechanical arcade brings "adult playground" to the South Side

The South Side Works welcomed its most recent tenant with Pins Mechanical, an arcade bar that caters to fans of pinball, vintage video games, duckpin bowling, and other pastimes. In a city with a growing number of similar concepts, from Shorty’s in the North Side to Coop De Ville in the Strip District, players may wonder what sets this new kid on the block apart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

North Huntingdon to join regional SWAT team

North Huntingdon police officers will join a Westmoreland Special Weapons and Tactics team the police chief said will afford his officers a higher level of training while spreading the cost of operating such a tactical unit, with its ammunition, special equipment and armored vehicles, among eight other municipalities. “It’s an...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy