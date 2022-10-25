Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 9
Norwin (1-8, 0-4) at Hempfield (5-4, 1-3) 7 p.m. Friday, Spartan Stadium, Hempfield Township. Neither team is heading to the WPIAL postseason, so this matchup is for pride. Norwin suffered its sixth straight loss, falling 42-10 to Gateway. Nick Urey, one of four quarterbacks the Knights have used, threw a touchdown to Luke Denny, who also has seen time behind center. Joey Castle, an Akron commit, kicked a 39-yard field goal. … Injury-riddled Hempfield has lost four in a row after its headline-grabbing 5-0 start. The Spartans were eliminated from the playoff race with a 34-21 loss to Plum. Eli Binakonsky ran for two touchdowns and Gino Caesar ran for 169 yards on 35 carries. Kieran Lippman, who has spelled injured starter Jake Phillips, threw for 147 yards in the loss.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Playoff berth means progress for Latrobe
Latrobe quickly put a loss to No. 2 McKeesport in the past and clung to perspective with a trip to the WPIAL playoffs clinched. The Wildcats (5-4) will head to the postseason for just the third time since 2003, secure in an improved mindset and culture reset in the program.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freshman Morgan Gesinski scores 7 goals in Mt. Pleasant’s rout of West Mifflin in Class 2A
When teams open the WPIAL soccer playoffs, they immediately look to take the pressure off. It’s about that first clean shift, that first productive possession and that all-important opening goal. Ultimately, it can all add up to the first win, like it did Tuesday night for the Mt. Pleasant...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Through the Years: 40 years ago, Brown boosted Burrell toward playoffs
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Burrell moved closer to a WPIAL Class 3A playoff spot with a 14-13 victory at Knoch on Oct. 25, 1982. Tom Brown tallied two touchdowns and two PATs to make the difference. Todd Durand scored two TDs for the Knights.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In showdown with Greensburg Central Catholic, Leechburg looks for share of conference crown
Much has been made over the past several seasons about Leechburg football’s to-do list. There still are some boxes to be checked. On Friday night, the Blue Devils have a chance to earn at least a share of their first conference title since winning the AIC North in 1978.
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 9
Kennedy is a team captain and has 47 tackles for the Scotties this season. He also had 5.5 quarterback sacks and is strong on the offensive line. Mason has 25 solo tackles and 21 assists. He has forced two fumbles and had an interception against Leechburg. He has rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Springdale girls soccer team doesn’t let opponent get too close this time, advances to semifinals
In Springdale’s first-round win over Sewickley Academy, the game got a little too close for comfort after the Dynamos yielded a couple of late goals. They were determined not to let that happen again Tuesday. This time, the second-seeded Dynamos were dominant from start to finish and ended up...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Defending champs look to continue reigns as WPIAL unveils field hockey playoff pairings
A trio of WPIAL field hockey powerhouses will look to add to their trophy cases when the 2022 playoffs begin Thursday. Three-time defending champion Pine-Richland earned the top seed in Class 3A. Penn-Trafford, the top seed in Class 2A, will be looking for its seventh consecutive WPIAL crown. Shady Side...
Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets
The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band back on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Springdale duo kicks it into gear with football team, band
The Springdale Dynamos trailed the Northgate Flames, 37-13, in the fourth quarter after the Dynamos notched their second touchdown. The lead was more or less insurmountable, but Springdale was poised to make history. Springdale’s sophomore kicker Clare Schneider took the field underneath the Friday night lights to attempt the PAT....
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: Nelly Cummings
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with the hometown guard. NELLY CUMMINGS. Hometown: Midland, Pennsylvania. Height, Weight: 6’0, 185 LBS.
Once a critic of PIAA competitive-balance rule, state rep from Beaver County supports overhaul
The PIAA’s plan to remove the transfer criteria from its competitive-balance formula received support Tuesday from a Beaver County legislator who was an outspoken critic of the current rule. State Rep. Rob Matzie (D-Beaver County) wrote a critical letter to the PIAA last December when the Aliquippa football team...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Breweries in Pittsburgh for a Pint
Having settled in the Steel City just out of college, I became intimately familiar with some of the best breweries in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh does pride itself as a beer-drinking town with over 50 craft breweries that have been making a buzz throughout the country. It wasn’t that easy to narrow...
pghcitypaper.com
Pins Mechanical arcade brings "adult playground" to the South Side
The South Side Works welcomed its most recent tenant with Pins Mechanical, an arcade bar that caters to fans of pinball, vintage video games, duckpin bowling, and other pastimes. In a city with a growing number of similar concepts, from Shorty’s in the North Side to Coop De Ville in the Strip District, players may wonder what sets this new kid on the block apart.
Allegheny Township woman dies in wreck on Garvers Ferry Road
A 45-year-old Allegheny Township woman is dead after she crashed her car into a tree Wednesday afternoon, police said. Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Sarah Bowser of Gene Drive. She died at the scene as the result of blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled accidental.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
More than half of 2022 graduates of Aquinas Academy in Hampton earn Advanced Placement awards
Thirty-two Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh’s current seniors and graduates of the Class of 2022 recently earned AP Scholar Awards from College Board for their performance on Advanced Placement examinations during their high school years. Twenty-seven awardees are 2022 graduates of the school in Hampton, representing 53% of the class....
Chef-driven Local Provisions Market & Cafe opens in Fox Chapel Plaza
Shoppers looking to mix socializing with shopping can check both boxes with a new specialty market and cafe in O’Hara. Local Provisions Market & Cafe opened last week in Fox Chapel Plaza along Freeport Road. The business combines casual dining with specialty groceries, seasonal produce, fresh to-go meals and...
Joseph B. Fay awarded monster contract to rebuild Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest construction firms has landed its largest individual project contract ever in the region. Joseph B. Fay, the North Side-based subsidiary of S&B USA, recently was awarded a $270 million contract from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to take on its Beaver River Bridge project.
PennDOT unveils plans online for 3 bridge replacements in Westmoreland
PennDOT is presenting online plans for three bridge replacement projects in Westmoreland County. The projects are on East Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield, Route 356 in Allegheny Township and Route 906 in Rostraver. The Hempfield project will replace the East Pittsburgh Street bridge over Route 30 with a single-span prestressed concrete...
North Huntingdon to join regional SWAT team
North Huntingdon police officers will join a Westmoreland Special Weapons and Tactics team the police chief said will afford his officers a higher level of training while spreading the cost of operating such a tactical unit, with its ammunition, special equipment and armored vehicles, among eight other municipalities. “It’s an...
Comments / 0