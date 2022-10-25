ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out

Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror diehards recommend brilliant slasher films you’ve absolutely never seen

Slashers are arguably the most consistently successful horror films out there, with the likes of Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, and the various Friday the 13th movies and Nightmare on Elm Street films all prevalent in the public’s mind. There’s a whole swathe of slasher films that, while brilliant,...
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ star says the finale ‘moves the goalposts for suffering’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon finale, “The Black Queen”. With House of the Dragon continually announcing new characters, aging them, and generally expanding its worldbuilding over the past couple of weeks, we’d all but forgotten that this is Game of Thrones we’re experiencing all over again, with a reputation to rack up quite the body count when things take a turn for the worse in the political climate.
102.5 The Bone

Stuff of nightmares: Get an up-close view of ant’s face

Nikon’s Small World photo contest is giving us an up-close view of a demon just in time for Halloween. Instead of being something out of the fantasy of Guillermo Del Toro, John Carpenter or even R.L. Stein, the photo is that of an ant, magnified several times. Some people...
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer

We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
ComicBook

Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion

A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
Seacoast Current

New Terrifying Horror Movie, ‘Terrifier 2′, Even Has Stephen King Talking

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you are not into gore, then the movie "Terrifier" may not be your cup of tea. The movie follows the character (killer) Art the Clown, who is nothing like Pennywise the Clown. In the movie "Terrifier," Art the Clown is seen as a man painting his face and dressing up as a clown. He goes out and stalks two women before going on a mass killing spree (filled with gore).
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy