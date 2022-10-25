Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror diehards recommend brilliant slasher films you’ve absolutely never seen
Slashers are arguably the most consistently successful horror films out there, with the likes of Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, and the various Friday the 13th movies and Nightmare on Elm Street films all prevalent in the public’s mind. There’s a whole swathe of slasher films that, while brilliant,...
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
msn.com
Terrifying close-up of an ant's face gives horror movie monsters a run for their money
It turns out that zooming in on an ant’s face is an absolute nightmare. A close-up photograph of an ant was sent in as a submission to the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition — and the results are freaky. The tight shot of the tiny insect,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star says the finale ‘moves the goalposts for suffering’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon finale, “The Black Queen”. With House of the Dragon continually announcing new characters, aging them, and generally expanding its worldbuilding over the past couple of weeks, we’d all but forgotten that this is Game of Thrones we’re experiencing all over again, with a reputation to rack up quite the body count when things take a turn for the worse in the political climate.
Stuff of nightmares: Get an up-close view of ant’s face
Nikon’s Small World photo contest is giving us an up-close view of a demon just in time for Halloween. Instead of being something out of the fantasy of Guillermo Del Toro, John Carpenter or even R.L. Stein, the photo is that of an ant, magnified several times. Some people...
Jimmy Fallon asked people to ruin a horror movie by adding a single word to its title
'A Nightmare on Elmo Street'
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
wegotthiscovered.com
A brilliantly chilling horror considered one of the best of the year returns to terrify on streaming
Horror is undoubtedly an ever-popular genre that keeps viewers coming back for more, and with a year as groundbreaking for horror as 2022, it’s certainly no major shock that genre fanatics have been eager for a particular spooky feature to make its long-awaited debut on streaming — and that would be in reference to Barbarian.
ComicBook
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
Over 20 Netflix Halloween Movies Rated From Best to Worst
The streaming service has a broad array of different horror films that would be great to mark the spooky celebration with.
A new study has ranked the ten scariest horror movie villains ever, thanks to 'science'
The study has listed the top ten scariest horror movie villains by analysing death counts and jump scares - and it's thrown up some surprising results
New Terrifying Horror Movie, ‘Terrifier 2′, Even Has Stephen King Talking
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you are not into gore, then the movie "Terrifier" may not be your cup of tea. The movie follows the character (killer) Art the Clown, who is nothing like Pennywise the Clown. In the movie "Terrifier," Art the Clown is seen as a man painting his face and dressing up as a clown. He goes out and stalks two women before going on a mass killing spree (filled with gore).
I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Hilarious And Tragic DIY Fails
Please, people. Get an expert.
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift calls herself a ‘geriatric pop star,’ finally reveals if she’s going to tour
Taylor Swift released her new album, Midnights, just five days ago and it’s already the best-selling album of the year. Monday night, Taylor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the album’s creation, its success, and whether or not she will take the show on the road.
Comments / 0