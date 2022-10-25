ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WGRZ TV

Sabres streak ends in Seattle

SEATTLE — Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Tuesday night. Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring less than 2 1/2 minutes in. Morgan Geekie, Jordan McCann and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 15 saves.
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY

Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers- 10/26/22

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The St. Louis Blues‘ three-game winning streak to open the 2022-23 season was snapped on Monday when they were shut out 4-0 by the Winnipeg Jets. The offense was shorthanded, missing both Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad, while Thomas Greiss made his first start wearing the blue note, stopping 39 of 42 shots (the final goal was an empty-netter). His 39 saves set a franchise record for goalies playing their first game with the Blues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WFMZ-TV Online

Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Blues

(10-26-22) Oilers-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- Tyler Pitlick has been in Blues camp as a professional tryout, then signs a contract on Tuesday, inking a one-year, one-way, $750,000 deal. Now, the 30-year-old forward could be making his Blues debut tonight. The Blues (3-1-0) held an optional morning skate Wednesday ahead of their ...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Sam Poulin Set to Make NHL Debut with Penguins

Poulin was recently called up alongside Drake Caggiula as the Penguins await the return of multiple forwards from injuries. While originally called up thanks to injuries from Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker has recently been listed as day-to-day with an injury. Thanks to a third forward going down,...
Yardbarker

Abbotsford Canucks sign forward Kyle Rau to one-year AHL contract

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Kyle Rau to a one-year American Hockey League contract, the club announced Tuesday. Rau, 30, spent the past five seasons in the Minnesota Wild organization, most recently leading the club’s AHL affiliate in Iowa in scoring with 25 goals and 53 points in 55 games during the 2021–22 regular season.
ABBOTSFORD, WI

