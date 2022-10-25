ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Postal Service job application workshop Wednesday

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FSTy_0ilK3f7v00

CANTON − The Canton Post Office, 2650 Cleveland Ave. NW, will host a job application workshop Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to fill immediate openings for holiday clerk assistants, city carrier assistants, mail hander assistants, postal support employees, rural carrier associates, and tractor trailer operators.

Starting salary is between $17.32 and $29.97 per hour.

USPS personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record. See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Akron Leader Publications

Falls to clean up contaminated property

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved three ordinances at its Oct. 24 meeting that will make it possible for the city to clean up a lead-contaminated property for future use as community green space. The three ordinances allow the city to work with the Community Improvement Corporation...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
kentwired.com

Board of Trustees approves raises and bonuses for union employees

The Kent State Board of Trustees unanimously approved a collective bargaining agreement today that includes raises, bonuses and more for about 375 university employees in the union. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees includes workers like custodians, grounds crew, culinary staff and maintenance workers. “These employees keep...
KENT, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland introduces $15 million in new ‘housing for all’ requests: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND -- Mayor Justin Bibb wants to spend $15 million on two newly detailed proposals aimed at improving housing throughout the city. The largest of the two proposals would establish a $10 million fund to help homeowners and landlords pay for improvements on their homes. Officials also proposed spending an additional $5 million to create a revolving loan fund to repair 100 vacant and abandoned homes throughout the city. Both requests would be funded entirely by the American Rescue Plan Act.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1

AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Youth Services: Indian River ‘Fully Staffed’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite all the recent violent incidents, the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility is fully staffed, according to the Department of Youth Services. A Special Response Team from the adult side of the state prison system remains at the Massillon campus to assist,...
MASSILLON, OH
WKYC

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's North Pole Adventure will depart from Independence station due to erosion issues

PENINSULA, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video features a previous interview with members of CVSR previewing The North Pole Adventure™. Earlier this month, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced that 'significant' erosion issues closed portions of the railroad's tracks, impacting several of the CVSR's trips and prompting concerns about how the upcoming North Pole Adventure event would be affected.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Akron's Summit Lake community breaks ground on new trail

Akron’s Summit Lake community broke ground on a new trail today. The resident-led project is intended to bring equity in public spaces to a historically underserved community. The Ohio and Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail will go around Summit Lake and connect to the Towpath Trail. In the early...
AKRON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy