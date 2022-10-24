Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Review
Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+. Below is a spoiler-free review. Animation has proven to be an excellent vehicle for Star Wars to explore its universe, as well as those previously much-maligned prequel years, and Tales of the Jedi is another strong entry into that legacy. Is it absolutely essential Star Wars viewing? Not really, no, but it is a well-done and superbly animated take on two important characters: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.
IGN
Cabinet of Curiosities: Every Episode Ending Explained
Warning, this piece contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Check out our spoiler-free review if you haven't watched yet!. Guillermo del Toro has long been one of the contemporary masters of horror and this Halloween he's treating us to an entire series of terrifying tales. While he doesn't direct any of the yarns in Netflix's new anthology offering, Cabinet of Curiosities, his fingerprints are all over them. Some are based on stories from the auteur's brain, and others lean into some of his biggest influences like the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft. Directed by a selection of genre stalwarts, the lineup features stand alone episodes from Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, Vincenzo Natali, David Prior, Keith Thomas, Guillermo Navarro, Catherine Hardwicke, and Ana Lily Amirpour.
IGN
Oscar Isaac Says There's 'No Official Word' on Moon Knight Season 2
Oscar Isaac has confirmed that Moon Knight Season 2 isn't set in stone yet, but he is hoping Marvel will pick it up for another run. During a recent interview with Collider, Isaac said he couldn't "definitively" speak out about whether Moon Knight would return for a second season because he hadn't received any "official word" from Marvel yet. He assured fans that he was in the same position as them, just waiting to "see what happens" with his character in the MCU.
IGN
How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic
Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
IGN
Why Layoffs and Cancellations Have Sparked Industry-wide Worry Among Animators
Recently, Warner Brothers Discovery laid off 125 workers as they restructured Cartoon Network Studios. Workers on shows like Craig of the Creek had their episode orders cut in half, and many lost their jobs outright. This is just the latest in a string of lay offs and cancellations in the animation industry that leave workers wondering about their future in the industry.
IGN
Fantastic Four Reportedly Won’t Feature Doctor Doom as the Primary Villain; William Jackson Harper Casted in Ant Man 3 and More
For the past few weeks, we haven't heard much about Marvel's Fantastic Four project since it was postponed to 2025. However recently, popular insider Jeff Sneider revealed a major scoop about the long-awaited film in The Hot Mic show with John Rocha by sharing that the Fantastic Four's first foe will not be Doctor Doom.
IGN
Yes, Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Space Lamps are Super Important to the Show
Warning: Full spoilers follow for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3. As creator Mike McMahan’s Star Trek: Lower Decks finishes its third season this week, the showrunner is keeping his eye on the important things – like picking out the correct desk lamps for the season finale’s big briefing room scene.
IGN
High on Life Exclusive Animated Short: New Town - IGN First
Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland's upcoming comedy-FPS High on Life is packed full of funny content, including a slew of in-game TV shows, movies, and shorts. Take a look at one of those shorts, called "New Town," in this exclusive clip.
IGN
Neon Blood - Announce Trailer
Explore the city streets of Neon Blood and check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming cyberpunk RPG adventure game. The dual Viridis, separated between the luxurious Bright City and the dangerous Blind City, where inequality reigns until you, Axel McCoin, an idealistic detective, start a revolution to change the world in this cyberpunk RPG adventure.
IGN
Deadpool 3: Reynolds and Jackman Say Wolverine's Return Has Been 'Brewing for a Long Time'
Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3 is a crazy enough sentence, but according to Ryan Reynolds this has been in the works for quite some time. In an interview with Variety, Reynolds revealed that he met Marvel's Kevin Feige three and a half years after Disney acquired Fox, and this was when the idea of teaming-up Deadpool and Wolverine first came up.
IGN
Seth Rogen's Sausage Party Is Coming Back as a Streaming Series
Prime Video has just put in an order for Sausage Party: Foodtopia, an animated series based on the 2016 movie, which will be dished out as "an eight-course television event" in 2024. The animated streaming series will reunite several stars from the original film, with Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael...
IGN
What Should Be James Gunn's Next DC Movie or Show?
James Gunn has done an excellent job highlighting ensemble casts in films like The Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Scooby-Doo. He also brought Peacemaker into the forefront with a series focused on him after his appearance in The Suicide Squad. WB Discovery announced that Gunn will now...
IGN
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Adds The Good Place Star in Mystery Role
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania has added The Good Place star, William Jackson Harper. According to Variety, Harper will be joining the MCU in an unknown role that’s apparently a “closely guarded secret”. Harper is best known for the role of Chidi Anagonye in the hit comedy series The Good Place and also starred in the 2019 folk horror, Midsommar.
IGN
Henry Cavill Reveals Why He Chose the Superman Suit in Black Adam Cameo
Henry Cavill has spoken about the "powerful moment" he had when he put the Superman suit back on, and why he chose the Man of Steel costume for his Black Adam cameo. Cavill's post-credits cameo in Black Adam shows him wearing Superman's iconic blue and red suit. Speaking on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, per Variety, the actor explained why he opted to wear the Man of Steel gear for his return, as he opened up about the emotional resonance of the outfit and how he felt when he put it on again for the first time.
IGN
Green Lantern: HBO Max Series Showrunner Drops Out
HBO Max's planned Green Lantern show is undergoing a creative change. According to Variety, Greg Berlanti's Green Lantern series for HBO Max has lost its co-writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith. Furthermore, the series will no longer focus on Green Lantern members Guy Gardner and Alan Scott and instead focus on John Stewart.
IGN
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Reveals How Close He Got to Playing James Bond Over a Decade Ago
British actor Henry Cavill recently confirmed that he is returning to don the cape of Superman. The superstar made his return to play one of the most iconic characters in media for the first time since he wore the suit for Justice League back in 2017 and the extended edition with Zack Snyder's Justice League last year.
IGN
Somerville, a New Game from the Ex-Inside Co-Creator, Arrives in November
Somerville - the new game from Limbo and Inside co-creator Dino Patti's new studio - will be released on November 15 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be included on Xbox Game Pass upon release. The studio revealed the launch date in a new, but...
IGN
Joel McHale Tells Community Fans to Prepare to Shed Tears When the Movie Arrives
Community star Joe McHale was reduced to tears by the upcoming film script. During an interview with The Wrap, McHale revealed that he “cried like a baby” during the Community film’s first table read. “You know that I’m sarcastic about literally f***ing everything but there will be...
IGN
The Pale Blue Eye - Official Trailer
West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry—a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).
IGN
Amanda the Adventurer - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Amanda the Adventurer, an upcoming found footage style horror title where players embark on what at first appears to be a wholesome, friendship-filled journey. Amanda the Adventurer will be released on PC in 2023.
Comments / 0