Memphis, TN

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane outshine Kevin Durant in Memphis Grizzlies win over Brooklyn Nets

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
The ball was rolling up the court as Ja Morant stood behind it. In a high-scoring affair between the high octane offenses of the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, this felt a moment for everyone to catch their breaths.

So Morant continued to let the ball roll on the floor all the way past half court. Nets coach Steve Nash started complaining to the referees about the time moving, but the referees said it wasn't a dead ball.

Standing a couple feet away from Morant, a frustrated Ben Simmons, with five fouls, started to body up Morant and play aggressive defense as the Grizzlies star picked up the basketball. A couple seconds later, the referee blew the whistle and Simmons, the Nets' best defender, picked up his sixth foul.

Morant waved to Simmons as he went to the bench, and the Grizzlies defeated Brooklyn 134-124 on Monday night at FedExForum.

Morant and Desmond Bane each finished with 38 points for the Grizzlies (3-1). Kevin Durant scored 37 for the Nets (1-2).

Here are some takeaways from Monday's game:

WATCH:Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke team-up for insane alley-oop vs. Brooklyn Nets

DOUBLE DUTY:Danny Green joining ESPN in part-time analyst role while playing with Memphis Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks returns

Dillon Brooks was back after missing the first three games due to left thigh soreness.

It didn't take long for the villain to make his presence felt. He started the game guarding Kevin Durant and picked up two quick fouls. That was just the beginning of Brooks and Durant's night. The two picked up technical fouls midway through the second quarter after a few possessions of trash talk.

Even after the technical fouls were issued, the two traded a few more words before teammates got in between them. Brooks battled Durant on every touch and was the most effective Grizzlies defender. In the third quarter, when Brooks exited the game after keeping the ball out of Durant's hands, the Nets star scored on the following two possessions.

It was a bad shooting night for Brooks, but he made his defensive presence felt.

Ja Morant shines, and Desmond Bane returns to form

Only two Grizzlies players scored in double figures of the first three games. Morant is one, and the other was a struggling Desmond Bane.

Morant was up to his usual tricks after a 24-point first half, but the Grizzlies were down 69-64 at halftime. That's when Bane had his breakout moment. After scoring six points in the first half, Bane erupted for 19 points in the third quarter on 7-for-9 shooting and four made 3-pointers.

Bane's hot run led the Grizzlies to scoring a season-high 45 points in the third quarter. Memphis went from trailing by five to leading by 12 at the end of the third quarter. Bane and Morant each scored more than 30 points for the first time this season.

Bench production

Lost in the madness of the first three games was Brandon Clarke's struggles. He was minus-30 in 51 minutes during the first three games.

Clarke reached double figures in scoring for the first time this season. Brooks returning to the lineup meant meant John Konchar came off the bench. That deepened the rotation. A scoring boost from Konchar, Clarke and Tyus Jones allowed the Grizzlies win the bench scoring battle.

The Grizzlies won't play again until Thursday night on the road against the Sacramento Kings. This is the first time this season Memphis will have multiple off days.

