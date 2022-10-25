Fairfield Union headed back to district final after hard-fought 1-0 win

CHILLICOTHE – There is something to be said for a team that is gritty, determined, fights as hard as they can, and never wavers, regardless of the situation.

The Fairfield Union girls’ soccer team may not have that big-time scorer as they’ve had in the past, but what they do have is a bunch of players that play hard for each other and understands what it takes to win.

The Falcons were in attack mode Monday night in a Division II Southeast district semifinal against No. 7 Hillsboro, firing shot after shot in the first 15 minutes of the game, only to come up empty-handed.

There was never any panic, mainly because they have been tested all season and have been in a lot of close games. More than anything, they are a resilient group and it paid off in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Indians at Zane Trace High School.

The Falcons advance to the district championship game for the second consecutive year and will face Unioto at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Piketon High School. The Falcons won a district title last season and reached the regional final.

Sophomore Claire Brown was able to score off a free kick with only two seconds remaining in the first half in what proved to be the game-winner.

“This game was kind of reminiscent of our entire season,” Fairfield Union coach Casey Bischof said. “We play hard, we dig in, we have chances on goal, and we don’t necessarily finish them, but we do just enough, we find a way to win. We find a way to get that goal, we find a way to keep the opposition from scoring, and it makes it stressful.

“The girls have been in this moment all season, so when you get to that moment, you are used to playing with a one-goal lead, and late in the game, you saw them all come together and do the things we needed to do to finish it off.”

Playing under pressure and the fact the Falcons are tournament-tested from their recent success, was huge Monday night, but even more importantly, just their mentality of always grinding and never giving in has played a huge part, as well.

“At the very beginning of the game, we pressured and attacked them as hard as we could because we knew this game would be tough,” Fairfield Union senior midfielder Grace Warthman said. “Even though we weren’t scoring, we continued to play hard, and we finally got one to go at the end of the first half, and that relieved a lot of pressure off our backs.”

“As a whole group, we know if we continue to attack, good things are going to happen. We realize how hard we have to play in every game if we want to be successful, and we know how to keep our composure, especially under pressure in these low-scoring games.”

The Falcons improved to 13-1-5 overall, with the one loss coming to Mid-State League-Buckeye Division rival Bloom-Carroll. In fact, that is the only game the Falcons have trailed in all year was the loss to the Bulldogs.

“Our girls have been through it and understand what it takes,” Bischof said. “When you’ve played in big games and you continue to play in big games, you don’t feel the pressure as much. This group is constantly battling and finding a way to win. They have learned to just dig in and keep pushing.”

