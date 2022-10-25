ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoneybaggYo, Big30, Bread Gang show off stacks of money during Grizzlies' win over Nets

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

You never know what or whom you'll see at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As the hottest ticket in town, it's no surprise Memphis rappers make it a point to stop by FedExForum.

MoneybaggYo, Big30 and Finesse2Tymes all sat courtside next to Tee Morant, Ja's father, during Monday's 134-124 win against the Brooklyn Nets . MoneybaggYo is no stranger to Grizzlies games but several of his Bread Gang crew took it a step further by posing with money on the court during halftime.

There were some $20 bills but also a pile of $100 bills as well. Another person flashed a wad of cash in his hands. The money was cleaned up before halftime but it was a nice flex from one of Memphis' prominent rap crews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47msew_0ilK3FN900

HIGHLIGHT: Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke team up for insane alley-oop vs. Brooklyn Nets

SANTI TIME: With support from Spain, Santi Aldama flourishes in the absence of Jaren Jackson Jr.

Maybe it rubbed off on the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane caught fire after an early season slump and scored 32 points in the second half. He and Ja Morant each scored 38 points as the Grizzlies improved to 3-1.

It's also part of Memphis' unique culture that the Grizzlies have not only embraced but guests feel comfortable showing it, too. Those are the perks when you're one of the most talked-about teams in the NBA and the Memphis rap scene continues to have a strong influence over the hip-hop scene.

When you pair the two together? It shows why Grizzlies' games are must-see events every night.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MoneybaggYo, Big30, Bread Gang show off stacks of money during Grizzlies' win over Nets

