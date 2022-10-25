ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

Little Falls, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Fort Lee High School soccer team will have a game with Passaic Valley High School on October 25, 2022, 13:00:00.

Fort Lee High School
Passaic Valley High School
October 25, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sparta High School soccer team will have a game with Ramapo High School on October 27, 2022, 16:00:00.
The BCIT-Westampton High School soccer team will have a game with Hopewell Valley Central High on October 27, 2022, 14:00:00.
