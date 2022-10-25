ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car inventory drops as prices for vehicles increase

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

News 12's Joe Arena spoke with a general sales manager for Gregoris Subaru about why it's costing more to purchase a car.

