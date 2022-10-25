Norton, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

New Main Street Location Provides Immersive Experience for Residents in the Heart of Falmouth’s Downtown Business District. Falmouth, MA –Comcast announced the opening of a new Xfinity Store located at 352 Main Street in Falmouth’s downtown business district. The 1,428-square-foot storefront features an interactive design and provides a destination for visitors to experience the complete line of Xfinity products and services - from Xfinity Home security solutions, to Xfinity Mobile and Supersonic WiFi, which is capable of delivering speeds up to 1.2 Gigabits per second (Gbps).
