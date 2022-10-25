ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

TheoryOpinionOrTruth
2d ago

Ben Simmons, is a huge disappointment as a professional basketball player. It’s one thing to shoot the ball and miss. But it’s an entirely different scenario when he flat out won’t shoot or drive for a layup. Then on top of it all, he’s filing out in games.

Janretta Lewis
2d ago

Wow I read these comments thank GOD, he got me, Simmons is a young man, he got issues but don't nobody but GOD knows what going on, so let him play ball!

One Zippy
2d ago

Simmons got accustomed to the bench warming last year…. His foul problem tells me he is out of shape….hope he can improve or Simmons will become the new Westbrook for the Nets

